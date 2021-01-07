Vincero Watches Sees a 31% Increase in International Conversions After Implementing Global-e's D2C Online Strategy

Within only four months of implementing Global-e's cross-border ecommerce solution, the premium watch brand saw an average 31% YoY increase in international conversions across all global markets

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxury watch brand Vincero Watches and Global-e, the leading provider of cross-border ecommerce solutions, today announced their collaboration on an improved localized ecommerce experience built to increase global customer satisfaction, capitalize on international traffic, increase conversion rates, grow sales in key markets and penetrate new markets. Within just four months, Vincero Watches' international conversion rate increased by 31% YoY.

As a result of the partnership with Global-e, Vincero Watches is now able to offer its global customers a new and improved customer journey. This includes localized messaging tailored to the market, allowing shoppers to browse and buy in their local currency with over 100 currencies supported, multiple shipping options at attractive rates including free shipping over $50 and pre-paid returns, over 150 payment options including local and alternative methods such as "Buy now, Pay later" and digital wallets, checkout process supported in 26 languages, and accurate pricing including taxes and duties calculation and pre-payment option, providing customers with a guaranteed landed cost.

The result is impressive global growth and higher conversion rates, orders, and revenue across all markets including the brand's leading markets: 120% uplift in the number of orders in the United Kingdom, 87% in the Netherlands and 44% in Australia. The brand has also seen impressive results across ROW markets, including the UAE and Japan, where the number of orders grew by 111% and 44% respectively.

While COVID-19 accelerated the global ecommerce market, the reduction in workforce, border closures and shipping delays presented unprecedented obstacles to a smooth online global operation. With their international sales already accounting for 30-40% of their business, Vincero Watches wanted to ensure a premium online offering and chose to collaborate with Global-e due to their extensive cross-border experience, rapid integration and successful track record with major brands.

"Selling internationally can be challenging and in order to assure you provide your customers with the best experience you need to overcome many logistical barriers. Since implementing Global-e's end-to-end international ecommerce solution, we've seen quick and impressive results. It's been a pleasure working with Global-e to see our goals come to fruition and witness our global customer's brand loyalty increasing," said Aaron Hallerman, Co-Founder of Vincero Watches. "Catering our platform to be as welcoming and seamless for our international customers as it is for our domestic shoppers was always crucial to us but during a pandemic it became critical. We are thrilled to be in a position to quickly adjust to changes in the market and offer our customers a shopping experience as exceptionally crafted as our watches."

"COVID-19 has sharply impacted global ecommerce, shifting consumer spending from travel and leisure to online purchases and it is vital for brands, now more than ever, to step up to the challenges of advanced global operations. Vincero Watches has been able to significantly improve their international interface and ensure customers everywhere have the wonderful experience associated with their brand," said Matthew Merrilees, N. America CEO of Global-e. "We are excited to collaborate with such a well-known and sophisticated brand. We are looking forward to continuing to help them drive sales and revenues and watch their global conversation rates represent their increasing customer satisfaction."

About Vincero Watches

Known for their handcrafted luxury watches, Vincero Watches offers statement-making timepieces at an accessible price point. A variety of watch collections appeal to all facets of manhood, and small-batch manufacturing ensures a high quality product the wearer will be proud of for years to come. Elevate your style and make a bold statement with Vincero Watches. For more information about Vincero Watches, visit VinceroWatches.com.

About Global-e

Global-e is the leading provider of cross-border ecommerce solutions. The chosen partner of hundreds of global brands and retailers across the USA, Europe and Asia, Global-e makes selling internationally as simple as selling domestically. Founded in 2013 by Amir Schlachet, Shahar Tamari, and Nir Debbi, the company enables ecommerce retailers to significantly increase international conversion rates by offering online shoppers in over 200 destinations worldwide a seamless, localized shopping experience. Its end-to-end ecommerce solutions combine cutting-edge localization capabilities and big-data best practice businesses intelligence models with streamlined international logistics and vast cross-border experience, enabling merchants to maximize its online revenue and achieve continuous global growth. For more information visit www.global-e.com.

