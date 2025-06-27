Vinamilk Showcases Science-Driven Innovation and Wins Prestigious Awards at Global Dairy Congress 2025

Held in Amsterdam, Netherlands, 18th Global Dairy Congress brought together nearly 200 industry leaders to explore emerging trends and the future of the global dairy sector. Under the theme "Dairy for All Ages", the event focused on inclusive nutrition, innovation, and sustainable solutions to serve consumers at every life stage.

As the sole representative from Southeast Asia to deliver a presentation, Vinamilk marked its fifth appearance at the event, highlighting how advanced technology and scientific applications unlock and enhance nature's gifts, reinforcing its commitment to industry excellence.

At GDC 2025, a premier global platform for the dairy industry, Vinamilk showcased cutting-edge dairy products under the theme "Born by Nature, Perfected by Science", demonstrating its innovation strategy to preserve and enhance the natural value of dairy while meeting diverse health and nutrition needs. Highlighted products included the Green Farm's product line, Vinamilk Optimum, and Plant-Based Milk.

Green Farm was featured as a case study in harnessing nature's potential through advanced dairy technology. Its proprietary air-sealed technology reduces free oxygen radicals in milk by up to 50%, preserving freshness, floral aroma, and natural taste. Using European ultra-filtration technology, Green Farm High Protein Milk offers a smart, additive-free nutritional solution: high protein, rich calcium, low fat, and lactose-free meeting the rising demand for personalized nutrition. Meanwhile, Green Farm Drinking Yogurt is the first and only product in Vietnam to include six European probiotic strains, delivering 720 million live cultures that boost flavor and digestive health.

A key scientific breakthrough was also emphasized with Vinamilk Optimum, an exclusive infant formula inspired by breast milk. For the first time in Vietnam, it incorporates six Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMOs), representing 58% of the total HMO content found in breast milk, the highest concentration available in the market. Furthermore, Vinamilk also became Southeast Asia's first dairy producer to adopt Tetra Pak's wholesome soy grinding technology, enhancing soy nutrition, and reducing waste in line with its sustainability goals.

Building on Vinamilk's science-led approach that unites nature and technology, Dr. Richard Hall, Chairman and Founder of the Global Dairy Congress, remarked: "Dairy has long been a cornerstone of nutrition, but it must keep evolving to meet human needs. We cannot consume hundreds of products at once—we have to choose what's 'best for me.' Now more than ever, technology is empowering the dairy industry to go further and last longer."

From Emerging Market to Global Player

At this year's congress, Vinamilk was honored with two distinguished awards at the 2025 World Dairy Innovation Awards. Its Green Farm High-Protein Greek Yogurt was named Best Yogurt, while the Plant-Based Vinamilk Yogurt received the award for Best Packaging Design. These achievements underscore Vinamilk's unwavering commitment to innovation and creativity in the global dairy industry.

Although relatively young, Vietnam's dairy industry has undergone a remarkable transformation over the past five decades with Vinamilk at the forefront of modernizing production and advancing science-based nutrition.

"By honoring the essence of nature and enriching it with cutting-edge science, we remain committed to delivering nutritious products that stay true to their natural origins—in both taste and nourishment. Our journey of relentless innovation, guided by our mission 'Care to make it real,' is devoted to consumer health and to shaping a sustainable, world-class dairy industry for Vietnam," said Nguyen Quang Tri, Chief Marketing Officer of Vinamilk.

In 2024 alone, Vinamilk introduced 125 new products—about one every two working days—reflecting both its responsiveness to personalized nutrition trends and its commitment to global standards. As a result, this innovation has earned international acclaim, including the Monde Selection (EU), Superior Taste Award (EU), and Clean Label Project Certification (USA), placing Vietnamese dairy on par with global quality benchmarks.

About Vinamilk

With a strong global network of partners, 17 factories, and 15 internationally certified farms, Vinamilk integrates advanced technology across its entire supply chain to preserve nutrition, ensure safety, and elevate product quality. Established in 1976, Vinamilk is not only Vietnam's No.1 dairy brand, but also exports to over 65 countries, ranks among the Top 36 global dairy companies by revenue, and is recognized as the 6th most valuable dairy brand in the world.

