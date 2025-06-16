LONDON, June 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a landmark celebration of cross-border healthcare excellence, Vijay Dhawangale, Founder of Lifenity Group, was conferred with the Excellence in Healthcare Award at the UK-India Health Partnership Awards 2025, hosted at the historic Palace of Westminster, House of Lords, London.

Vijay Dhawangale Honoured with Excellence in Healthcare Award at UK-India Health Partnership Awards 2025

The prestigious annual event recognizes exceptional leadership, innovation, and impact in healthcare across the United Kingdom and India. Mr. Dhawangale was lauded for his visionary leadership and pioneering contributions through Lifenity Group, which has significantly transformed diagnostic and wellness services on a global scale.

"It is a privilege to receive this award from Hon'ble Minister of Law and Justice, Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal, amidst a gathering of esteemed changemakers committed to advancing global health," said Vijay Dhawangale. "This honour reinforces our commitment to creating accessible, innovative, and sustainable healthcare solutions that reduce disparities and bring care closer to those who need it most."

Mr. Vijay's initiatives have made a profound difference in the lives of millions. The free diagnostic services program has connected over 3,700 healthcare facilities, reaching nearly 21 million patients annually. This innovative public-private partnership has evolved into one of the largest hub-and-spoke diagnostic networks globally, featuring 181+ state-of-the-art laboratories that collectively process around 350,000 tests every day.

In addition, the Occupational Health Program has supported the well-being of close to 30 million underserved workers and their families by providing essential preventive and routine healthcare services.

Furthering his vision of accessible healthcare, Mr. Vijay has led the development of the world's largest rural dialysis network, comprising 434 health facilities and 2,653 dialysis beds. Staffed by experienced nephrologists, trained nurses, and skilled technicians, the network aims to deliver life-saving dialysis treatment to patients in remote and underserved areas—offering critical care close to their homes.

These pioneering programs have been widely acknowledged, appreciated, and replicated, thanks to their ability to significantly reduce out-of-pocket healthcare expenses while delivering doorstep services with efficiency and compassion.

The UK-India Health Partnership Awards provide a vital platform for celebrating cross-border collaboration, spotlighting transformative healthcare solutions that address pressing global challenges. This year's event emphasized forward-looking healthcare strategies and the power of innovation in driving equitable access to quality care.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2711695/Vijay_Dhawangale_Award.jpg