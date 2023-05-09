ViewSonic Wins Big at iF Design Awards 2023, Picking Up Three Accolades

BREA, Calif., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewSonic Corp. , a leading global provider of visual solutions, has been honored with three prestigious iF Design Awards for their M1 Pro smart LED portable projector, their multi-functional presenter VB-PEN-007, and their VX1655-4K-OLED 15.6" portable display. ViewSonic's success in winning awards across various product categories highlights the company's unwavering commitment to product innovation and customer-centric design.

ViewSonic Wins Three iF Design Awards for M1 Pro smart LED portable projector, multi-functional presenter VB-PEN-007, and VX1655-4K-OLED portable display (from right to left).

"The iF Design awards bring in some of the most well-designed and innovative products on the market today, and so to have received these recognitions from them is an incredible honor," said Bonny Cheng, Chief Operating Officer at ViewSonic. "All of these products have been designed from the ground up to offer an extraordinary user experience that not only meets but exceeds customers' expectations. We look forward to bringing more groundbreaking products to the market and providing excellence in visual experience by combining products, solutions, and ecosystem development."

ViewSonic has picked up a string of accolades from iF Design in the past, with the company winning awards previously for their X1000-4K Ultra Short Throw Smart LED Soundbar Projector, M1 Portable LED Projector, X10-4K, X11-4K Smart LED Projector, M1 mini LED Pocket Projector, VP2776 ColorPro professional monitor, and VX85 series monitor.

The M1 Pro's exclusive patented 3-in-1 smart stand enables 360-degree customized projection angles and serves as a lens cover and power combo. Along with its palm-sized, lightweight design weighing only 950g and built-in battery, this projector can be easily carried around to create an uncompromised entertainment experience anywhere. It projects a brilliant 100-inch image in 720p HD resolution, delivering true-to-life colors from any angle thanks to its auto vertical keystone correction capability and four corner adjustment. The built-in customized Harman Kardon speakers provide unparalleled audio for an even more enjoyable experience. In addition to all its advanced features, the M1 Pro carries a human-centric design with a mesh texture on the surface for a soft touch to the sleek metallic look and an intuitive touchpad for easy power and volume adjustment.

The VB-PEN-007 is a multi-functional presenter device that packs a range of features, making presentations with displays—whether for business or education—a breeze. The combination of a passive stylus and air mouse allows users to write and change the slide simultaneously while presenting, improving efficiency and providing flexible operation for taking notes and controlling what appears onscreen. Its ergonomic design ensures user comfort, even during periods of prolonged use, and the battery life exceeds hours without any drop in performance. By integrating a software interface, this presentation pen offers a smooth and professional user experience.

ViewSonic's VX1655-4K-OLED 15.6" portable display has been designed both for entertainment and business use. Portable, compact and ultra-thin, the unit is just 4.5mm thick. Despite its portability and minimalist footprint, the unit integrates multiple interfaces into its foldable stand, which combines the functions of heat dissipation, screen support, and interfaces together. This subtle design maximizes the utilization of its body space, while still ensuring the device maintains an ultra-thin size. Designed for versatility, this display is perfect for office workers, game enthusiasts and movie lovers, offering an optimal user experience in all use cases.

