ViewSonic Shines in Design Excellence at iF Design Award 2025

BREA, Calif., March 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewSonic Corp., a leading global provider of visual and EdTech solutions, has been honored at the prestigious iF Design Award 2025 for its outstanding design excellence. The company earned accolades for its Mac-compatible 5K monitor, 16-inch 16:10 portable monitors, and ViewShare wireless screen casting kit, showcasing its dedication to innovation, sustainability, and user-centric design.

ViewSonic has been honored at the iF Design Award 2025 for its outstanding design excellence.

"We're thrilled to see our focus on user-centric innovation—like the ColorPro monitor's stunning 5K clarity for creative professionals, portable monitors for productivity on the go, and ViewShare for seamless collaboration—recognized for the eighth consecutive year at the iF Design Award," said Bonny Cheng, COO at ViewSonic. "Our goal is to deliver comprehensive solutions across business, education, and entertainment while prioritizing sustainability."

This year's iF Design Award strongly emphasized sustainability alongside innovation, evaluating products based on idea, form, function, and differentiation. ViewSonic's award-winning products excelled in all categories, showcasing a harmonious blend of aesthetic appeal, functional excellence, and eco-conscious design.

The honored products include:

ColorPro 5K Monitor: Precision for Creative Professionals

The VP2788-5K ColorPro monitor delivers exceptional 5K resolution (218 ppi), making it a top choice for graphic designers, photographers, and video editors. With 99% DCI-P3 color coverage and Thunderbolt 4 daisy-chaining, it supports seamless multi-monitor setups, perfect for Mac users. Designed with sustainability in mind, it features FSC-certified packaging and energy-efficient components.

16-inch 16:10 Portable Monitors: Productivity On-the-Go

Ideal for remote workers and mobile professionals, the VG1656-2K and touch-enabled TD1656-2K offer 2K resolution, and the VG1656N offers FHD+ resolution and wireless connectivity with a built-in battery. These portable monitors feature a 16:10 aspect ratio for enhanced productivity, USB-C connectivity, and a sleek design with a smart cover that doubles as a stand. The monitors are ENERGY STAR and EPEAT-certified and utilize 100% recyclable packaging, thereby reducing their environmental impact.

ViewShare Wireless Screen Casting Kit: Seamless Collaboration

The ViewShare (WPD-900) simplifies presentations and collaboration with one-touch wireless casting. Compatible with over 90% of devices via Peer-to-Peer connection like Miracast and iOS/macOS mirroring, it eliminates cables and promotes a clutter-free and sustainable workspace. Its pass-through charging feature ensures devices stay powered during use. The solution also boasts a sleek, functional design with a textured, curved metallic surface, combining aesthetics with practicality.

Recognized for Excellence: iF Design Award 2025

The iF Design Award are a globally renowned competition celebrating innovation, functionality, aesthetics, and sustainability. ViewSonic's award-winning products excelled in these categories, reinforcing the company's leadership in delivering cutting-edge, eco-friendly solutions.

Explore ViewSonic's Award-Winning Innovations

Discover how ViewSonic's iF Design Award-winning products—including the ColorPro 5K monitor, portable 16:10 monitors, and ViewShare wireless casting kit—can elevate your work and creativity. Visit www.viewsonic.com for more details.

About ViewSonic

Founded in 1987 in California, ViewSonic is a leading global visual solutions provider with a presence in over 100 countries. The company leverages over 35 years of expertise in visual technology to deliver a comprehensive portfolio of hardware, software, content, and services. ViewSonic offers a wide range of products, with screen sizes spanning from 5 inches to a massive 760 inches. This includes interactive displays, large format displays, LED displays, pen displays, monitors, projectors, SaaS, AI services, interactive content, and more. This innovative ecosystem empowers education, workplaces, and individuals to foster creativity, collaboration, and seamless learning. ViewSonic focuses on designing products that deliver optimal performance and customer satisfaction while integrating sustainable production practices and upholding comprehensive environmental, social, and governance standards. The company's goal is to enable customers to "See the Difference". Learn more at www.viewsonic.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2638929/Image_1.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1587181/Logo.jpg