ViewSonic Revolutionizes Video Conferencing with Its New Webcam Docking Monitors

The VG56V Series Features Two-way AI Audio Enhancement and a Pop-up Webcam with LED Fill Lights

BREA, Calif., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewSonic Corp, a leading global provider of visual solutions, announces the launch of the VG56V Series, a collection of premium webcam-docking monitors that elevates the video conferencing experience. Crafted to be versatile and functional for the home and office, the VG2456V and VG2756V-2K displays deliver next-level video conferencing capabilities with a pop-up webcam that features built-in LED fill lights and a two-way AI noise reduction function for both input and output audios.

ViewSonic's VG56V Series Features Pop-up Webcam with Built-in LED fill lights and Two-way AI Noise Reduction

"As more of us move towards a hybrid mode of working and collaborating across different regions, online video conferences will increasingly become more universal for working professionals. That's why we focused on designing our latest VG56V series with cutting-edge video conferencing features," said Oscar Lin, General Manager of the Monitor Business Unit at ViewSonic. "With an intuitive design and simple set-up, these user-centric monitors are the perfect tool to escalate the video conferencing experience."

Two-way AI Audio Enhancement for Clear Conversations

Being able to hear well on both ends is one of the most important aspects of any successful communication, particularly when communicating online. The VG56V monitors feature two-way AI-powered audio enhancement in both the built-in microphone, located in the pop-up webcam, and in the dual front-firing 5W speakers. The monitors are compatible with various video conferencing software to ensure premium conversation quality.

The VG56V series takes the video conferencing experience to the next level with an industry-leading "audio focus" function that eliminates unwanted background noise from the speaker and the incoming audio. On the other hand, the "voice focus" technology reduces distracting noises such as keyboard clattering, mouse-clicking, and other background noises. It also isolates the user's voice from other voices. Users can hear and be heard with absolute clarity.

Well-lit, Professional, and Secure Images

Looking professional on camera can be easily achieved with the VG56V monitors. Equipped with built-in LED fill lights, the monitors ensure that an optimum amount of brightness is available for the users to present themselves at a flattering angle every time. Users can decide how they want to be seen by adjusting the color temperature of the built-in LED fill lights.

The monitors also offer adjustable camera angles of up to +/-5° tilt, so users can better position themselves within the frame during video calls. The seamless pop-up design provides allows the 5MP webcam to be pushed back down into the display for greater privacy.

Optimized for Productivity, Flexibility, and Simplicity

Designed for hybrid working, the VG56V monitors offer features for greater convenience and control. The sleek display is equipped with a full suite of ports, including a USB Type-C connection. With just one cable, users can transfer data at lightning speed, charge other devices at 90W of power, and extend their screens - all while leaving the desk clutter-free.

The monitors are also fully ergonomic, which gives the user ultimate flexibility to adapt to any style of working. Users can adjust the height of the display, swivel it until it is flat, or rotate it 90° for portrait viewing. With ViewSonic's proprietary vDisplay Manager software, users can easily multitask by splitting the screen into multiple segments and by adjusting the monitor to the users' preferred settings.

Available in both 27" and 24", the premium video conferencing monitors deliver stunning image quality with QHD resolution and Full HD resolution.

Key Features of ViewSonic VG2756V-2K Monitor:

27" QHD display (2560 x 1440 resolution)

Pop-up 5MP webcam and +/-5° tilt

Adjustable LED fill light

Two-way Noise-reduction microphone and dual-speaker

Complete connectivity dock, including USB-C with 90W power delivery, USB-A, USB-B, HDMI 1.4, DisplayPort in, and Integrated gigabit Ethernet port

Key Features of ViewSonic VG2456V Monitor:

24" Full HD display (1920 x 1080 resolution)

Pop-up 2MP webcam and +/-5° tilt

Adjustable LED fill light

Two-way Noise-reduction microphone and dual-speaker

Complete connectivity dock, including USB-C with 90W power delivery, USB-A, USB-B, HDMI 1.4, DisplayPort in, and Integrated gigabit Ethernet port

About ViewSonic

Founded in California, ViewSonic is a leading global provider of visual solutions and conducts business in over 100 countries worldwide. As an innovator and visionary, ViewSonic is committed to providing comprehensive hardware and software solutions that include monitors, projectors, pen displays, commercial displays, All-in-One LED displays, ViewBoard interactive displays, and myViewBoard software ecosystem. With over 35 years of expertise in visual displays, ViewSonic has established a strong position for delivering innovative and reliable solutions for education, enterprise, consumer, and professional markets and helping customers "See the Difference." To find out more about ViewSonic, please visit www.viewsonic.com.

