ViewSonic Introduces Next-Gen All-in-One LED Displays with Enhanced Reliability and Flexibility

GOB-Protected Screen, Detachable Control Box, and Aesthetic Design for Professional Spaces

LONDON, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewSonic Corp. , a leading global provider of visual solutions, announces the launch of the 2nd generation All-in-One LED displays (LDM series) . These second-generation displays are designed for the professional business and education sectors and build upon the success of their predecessor. The LDM series enhances reliability, audiovisual performance, and installation flexibility with three size options of up to 231 inches. These displays adopt Glue-on-Board (GOB) technology, enhancing screen durability against environmental hazards. This series is poised to transform visual communication with its blend of superior image clarity, collaborative features, and an ultra-slim, bezel-free design, ensuring seamless integration into diverse settings.

"ViewSonic is expanding its All-in-One LED display lineup with continuous innovation, offering a more versatile and comprehensive range of products to fulfill diverse customers' needs. Our latest LDM series represents a leap forward in providing professional spaces with displays that are not only highly reliable but also aesthetically pleasing and flexible for various applications," said Dean Tsai, General Manager of Projector & LED Display Business Unit at ViewSonic. "Understanding the significant role large format displays play in commercial and education sectors, we've focused on enhancing both audiovisual and operational aspects to offer solutions that provide ease of adoption and reduced maintenance costs."

Enhanced Durability Meets Sleek Aesthetics

Given the wide range of applications for LED displays—from corporate lobbies and school common areas to pre-functional and multi-purpose rooms, often frequented by many people, adopting GOB surface treatment technology to this line significantly enhances durability. This advancement leads to more reliable operation with better protection against collision, dust, and moisture, preserving image quality over time, thereby reducing the long-term cost of ownership and ensuring consistent, optimal visual experience for customers.

In addition to its improved reliability, the 2nd generation LDM series boasts a refined aesthetic by reducing its thickness from 35mm to 31mm and bezel width from 10mm to 6mm compared to the predecessor. Moreover, its detachable control box can be easily detached from the display to achieve a remarkable 99% screen-to-body ratio. This feature allows for seamless integration into diverse interior designs, crafting ambient environments that blend effortlessly with the surroundings.

The series maintains a focus on the ease of installation and operation; it comes with All-in-One integration and offers full-front maintenance to significantly reduce downtime. Adding to the convenience, the detachable control box can be positioned up to 10 meters away from the display, ensuring easy access to controls even in hard-to-reach installations.

Captivating Audiovisual and Efficient Experience

Beyond reliability and a slim design, the 2nd generation LDM series offers upgraded audiovisual experiences in various environments. Available sizes in 136- , 163- , and 231-inches , the large displays present high brightness at 600 nits with adjustable 100 levels, increasing the adaptability in various lighting settings. Furthermore, the enhanced contrast ratio of 6,500:1 contributes to more crisp and clear detail, coupled with the dual sets of 30W speakers to offer captivating audiovisual experiences.

The addition of Picture-by-Picture (PBP) and Picture-in-Picture (PIP) display modes enhances content display efficiency by allowing multiple sources to be shared simultaneously — ideal for hybrid meetings, seminars held in business conference rooms, or lecture halls, where dynamic and interactive presentations are key to effective collaboration and learning.

LED displays play a pivotal role in representing brand messages and images to visitors and the public. ViewSonic endeavors to provide clients with a wide range of high-quality All-in-One LED displays that offer simple installation, intuitive operation, and minimal maintenance, enhancing reliability, adaptability, and user experience across various applications. Exemplified by the 2nd generation LDM series, these innovations build upon the existing series and explore new possibilities to meet the diverse demands in different sectors.

About ViewSonic

Founded in 1987 in California, ViewSonic is a leading global visual solutions provider with a presence in over 100 countries. The company leverages over 35 years of expertise in visual technology to deliver a comprehensive portfolio of hardware, software, content, and services. ViewSonic offers a wide range of products, with screen sizes spanning from 5 inches to a massive 760 inches. This includes interactive displays, large format displays, LED displays, pen displays, monitors, projectors, SaaS, AI services, interactive content, and more. This innovative ecosystem empowers education, workplaces, and individuals to foster creativity, collaboration, and seamless learning. ViewSonic focuses on designing products that deliver optimal performance and customer satisfaction while integrating sustainable production practices and upholding comprehensive environmental, social, and governance standards. The company's goal is to enable customers to "See the Difference". Learn more at www.viewsonic.com.

