ViewSonic Holds "ColorPro Award Global Photography Contest" to Highlight the Spirit of Kindness

"We are glad to host this global contest with our partners and help generate positive energy during this difficult time," said Oscar Lin, Head of the Monitor Business Unit at ViewSonic. "With this contest, we seek to encourage people to explore stories and moments about kindness and share what kindness means to them through photographs. Our aim is to inspire creativity and identify the kindness that has always been within us, no matter the changes to the way we live."

The ColorPro Award fully respects artistic creativity, setting no limits on size, aspect ratio, style, or device. Two well-known professional photographers, Luke Stackpoole and Kai W, are serving as ColorPro Award ambassadors, sharing their photographs of kindness. In Luke Stackpoole's photo, a mother sled dog is sheltering her young puppies from a blizzard in temperatures of -35°C, reflecting the paternal instinct to care for the young. Meanwhile, Kai W's fascinating photo shows a butcher using a meat knife to help a little girl open a straw hole on her tea carton.

Partner companies have made available generous prizes for inspiring submissions. In addition to US$1,000 in cash, the top prize includes a ColorPro VP2785-2K professional display and a TourBox Controller that will help creators develop their work. STF, Tinyspace, and Blurb will also provide memberships and vouchers, so that creators can showcase their work, build online portfolios, and take advantage of online printing and self-publishing services.

All submitted photographs will be evaluated based on three main aspects: (1) overall impression conveyed and emotion delivered; (2) originality, creativity, and storytelling; (3) technical aspects, such as lighting, exposure, color, tone, and execution.

Contest Details

When: 18th to the 30th of August

How: submit your photo with the theme of "Kindness" to event site

First prize:

1. $1,000 Cash

2. ColorPro VP2785- 2K

3. TourBox Controller

4. 12 Month Tinyspace Membership

5. $500 Blurb Voucher

6. 12 Month Shoot The Frame Premium Membership



Second prize:

1. Blurb $200 voucher

2. 12 Month Tinyspace Membership

3. 12 Month Shoot The Frame Premium Membership



Third prize:

1. Blurb $100 voucher

2. 12 Month Tinyspace Membership

3. 12 Month Shoot The Frame Premium Membership

*The Contest is hosted and sponsored by ViewSonic International Corp., located in New Taipei City, Taiwan. ViewSonic International Corp. is a subsidiary company of ViewSonic Corp. located in California, USA.

About ViewSonic

Founded in California, ViewSonic is a leading global provider of visual solutions and conducts business in over 100 countries worldwide. As an innovator and visionary, ViewSonic is committed to providing comprehensive hardware and software solutions that include monitors, projectors, digital signage, ViewBoard interactive displays, and myViewBoard software ecosystem. With over 30 years of expertise in visual displays, ViewSonic has established a strong position for delivering innovative and reliable solutions for education, enterprise, consumer, and professional markets and helping customers "See the Difference." To find out more about ViewSonic, please visit www.viewsonic.com.

Blurb

Blurb is a creative platform that enables individuals to create high-quality Photo Books, Trade Books, Magazines, and Wall Art with free, innovative creation and layout tools. To find out more about Blurb please visit: https://www.blurb.com/



Shoot The Frame

Shoot The Frame, launched in 2012, are a suite of monthly photography awards. Join professional and amateur photographers from around the globe and enter your best portrait, landscape and wildlife photos. https://shoottheframe.com/

T inyspace

Tinyspace is about to launch a neat little product that allows designers and creative people to build a simple portfolio & resume. We are dedicated to helping you get your next job as a creative. We're giving away discount codes to a limited number of early users. To get your voucher, visit: http://tinyspace.io/

TourBox

TourBox team was thus founded in November 2016 and began to create new tools that would reshape the industry.TourBox innovates step by step and is dedicated to developing a tool that can increase efficiencies and truly optimize operational experiences and increase efficiencies. TourBox has now become the first choice of creators to accelerate their workflows. The support of every creator will continue to encourage us to innovate with passion and continue delivering the best tools to the digital world. To find out more about TourBox please visit: https://www.tourboxtech.com/en/index.html

