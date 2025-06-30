Vietnam's Viettel Group Excels at the Prestigious Global Technology Awards

Viettel Group

30 Jun, 2025

HANOI, Vietnam, June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Viettel Group, a Vietnam state-owned corporation, won 19 awards at the Globee Awards for Technology 2025, one of the most prestigious international awards in the field of information technology and innovation. Viettel's total awards surpass global tech giants such as Amazon, IBM, Meta, Broadcom, Ivanti, Cisco, and more.

The Globee Awards for Technology, previously known as the IT World Awards, is an annual award established by Network Product Guide (USA) since 2006, to honor outstanding information technology products, services, and solutions worldwide.

At this year's Globee Awards for Technology, Viettel received the most awards with 19 accolades (5 Gold, 7 Silver, 7 Bronze), surpassing IBM and Amazon at second place. Vietnam had five companies among the award winners.

The Globee Awards for Technology focuses on recognizing and honoring products and solutions in fields such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), robotics, IT infrastructure, and sustainable development. Viettel's 5 Gold awards this year were for products that use advanced technologies to enhance user experiences, including the Reputa Data Analytics Platform, BTS Digital Twin Telecommunication Infrastructure Digitalization Solution, AGV Sorting Robot, Smart Logistics System, and the Telecommunication Network Infrastructure in Burundi.

Not only did Viettel achieve high rankings, but 17 of its 19 award-winning products were ranked first in their categories, confirming Viettel's technological capabilities and global competitiveness in the IT sector.

According to the organizers, the scoring and ranking process was conducted by over 3,500 technology experts worldwide. The products and technology services were ranked into Gold, Silver, and Bronze categories.

