Vidoomy launches in the UK market to bring the next level of branding solutions to the marketplace

The recent incorporations within the local team are further proof of how the company continues to successfully strive in the British market through a commitment to grow its UK branch.



International expansion

Vidoomy is ranked as one of the companies with the highest audience reach in the digital advertising ecosystem. Since its beginnings, the firm has invested in the creation of a unique in-house technology, enabling brands and agencies to reach their audiences and brand territories through contextual and cookieless solutions across more than 2,500 premium publishers.

Since 2019 Vidoomy has experienced rapid growth globally, which has led to the implementation of local teams across key countries around the world. Territories including the UK, Spain, Netherlands and Italy amongst others.



The UK Team

Sergio Tallón has been appointed to take on the role as Country Manager in the UK. Sergio has more than twenty years of experience within the industry, having worked alongside companies such as Dentsu, GroupM, HAVAS, OMD and Seedtag. Sergio will lead a team of experienced professionals ranging from different backgrounds in the digital landscape.

Antonio Simarro, VP of Vidoomy, stated that, "Sergio's appointment to our team is a key step for positioning Vidoomy within the UK. Our projection for 2022 is turning the market into our strongest one within Europe. I'm sure that with Sergio's experience we will achieve this."

Sergio mentioned, "I'm very excited to be part of this ambitious project. The response of the UK market has been outstanding, demonstrating that more agile and efficient alternatives are needed to cover the needs of the digital marketing industry."

