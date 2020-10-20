VidMob Honored by Frost & Sullivan with 2020 Creative Intelligence Innovation Leadership Award for Helping Brands Grow Marketing ROI with Data-Informed Ad Creative

"VidMob pioneered AI that can measure creative performance so marketers can optimize ad design. This is yielding meaningful improvements in campaign ROI and changing the very nature of the creative process," said Hiten Shah, Senior Analyst. "The platform monitors, in real-time, how visual attributes of an ad, like people, objects, logo, color and text, contribute to or detract from business outcomes so ad creative gets better throughout the life of a campaign."

Beyond providing creative intelligence for marketers, VidMob's platform connects brands to a global network of elite content creators trained on the latest best practices for every digital media channel. These creators use real-time creative insights to rapidly optimize ads. Agile Creative Studio serves as a powerful collaboration tool for brands, which is a crucial advantage as data privacy regulations force marketers and social media channels to change their data management practices. The platform also provides a wide range of functionalities, such as automated quality assurance, creative asset management, and access to an extensive library of stock footage.

"VidMob maintains strong channel partnerships with Facebook/Instagram, Google/YouTube, Snapchat, Pinterest, LinkedIn, Twitter, TikTok, Hulu, Verizon Oath, and Amazon. These relations allow it to provide brands with granular and insightful campaign intelligence that reflect the unique and ever-changing best practices of each channel," noted Shah. "Overall, VidMob has become an indispensable part of the creative process and is all set to revolutionize the advertising market."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed a product with innovative features and functionality that is gaining rapid acceptance in the market. The award recognizes the quality of the solution and the customer value enhancements it enables.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

About VidMob

VidMob is a creative performance platform that provides an end-to-end solution to help brands improve their marketing results with intelligent creative. VidMob is the only company in the world to receive a certified creative marketing partner badge from every major social and digital platform. A portion of every dollar VidMob receives is used to fund pro bono creative services for non-profits through its 501(c)(3) VidMob Gives. Most recently, the company was included in Inc. magazine's annual list of the Best Workplaces for 2020 and VidMob received the 2020 Creative Intelligence Technology Innovation Award from Frost & Sullivan. Learn more about VidMob at www.vidmob.com and VidMob Gives at vidmob.gives.

