VidMob Expands International Footprint With Offices In Ireland & Brazil

New EMEA Headquarters in Dublin Signs Sainsbury's, Coup, Dolap, Asambeauty & Carolina Lemke as Inaugural Clients

NEW YORK, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- VidMob, a first-of-its-kind creative platform, announced today the global expansion of the company and its award-winning technology solution, the Agile Creative Studio, with the opening of two new offices: Dublin, Ireland and São Paulo, Brazil. The former will serve as VidMob's new EMEA headquarters, supporting campaigns for various Fortune 500 companies, as well direct to consumer brands. The São Paulo office will manage work and relationships with brands and agencies across Latin America. These outposts are important additions to VidMob's existing footprint – with worldwide headquarters in New York, and U.S. offices in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, Atlanta, and Pittsfield, Massachusetts.

Roy Cohen, Director, EMEA Partnerships, will serve as the lead of the Dublin office. Cohen will focus on growing VidMob's book of business and partner relationships across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Prior to VidMob, Cohen was a client partner, vertical lead and direct response strategist at Facebook and CEO of JWT Digital in Israel. He also founded a marketing research consultancy called Quantum Brands.

Miguel Caeiro, Head of LatAm, is leading the São Paulo office. Hired in April 2019, his expertise in the region positions him to help major brands and advertising agencies accelerate their digital media and mobile video spending in a country where traditional TV commercials have maintained dominance. Here, VidMob is seen as a pioneer, bringing together creative and data to unlock mobile advertising dollars. Caeiro was a marketing director for Unilever in Portugal followed by nine years as a brand strategist for leading advertisers across the LatAm region.

"As we expand our work with brands from around the world, establishing offices in these two regions is key to VidMob's growth," said Craig Coblenz, CRO, VidMob. "Our local presence in EMEA and Latin America, positions us to give regional and global marketers what they want: a technology solution that lets them improve their video creative quickly, cost-effectively, and at scale, to drive high-performance results."

"VidMob has truly impressed us with the recent work they did for our mobile video campaign featuring Kim Kardashian West's eye wear line. It delivered more than two-times the conversion rate compared to our original creative," said Noa Cornberg, COO, Carolina Lemke. "We're thrilled they have an official EMEA headquarters and look forward to doing more with Roy and team."

VidMob is a Certified Creative Partner of Facebook, Instagram, Google/YouTube, Snapchat, Twitter, Pinterest and LinkedIn.

About VidMob

VidMob is a first-of-its-kind, full stack creative technology platform that offers video creation, analytics and optimization to deliver a continuous flow of high-performance digital video ads. VidMob has received top industry accolades and is a Certified Creative Partner of Facebook, Instagram, Google/YouTube, Snapchat, Twitter, Pinterest and LinkedIn. With a mission to evolve creativity for the better, VidMob allocates a portion of every dollar earned to fund video ad production for non-profit organizations. Learn more about VidMob at www.vidmob.com.

Media Contact:

Laura Goldberg

LBG Public Relations for VidMob

lauragoldberg@gmail.com

+1-347.683.1859

Related Links

http://www.vidmob.com



SOURCE VidMob