Video Streaming Software Market worth $29.7 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

The Video Streaming Software Market is expected to grow from USD 13.3 billion in 2024 to USD 29.7 billion by 2029 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.5% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™.

Increasing penetration of mobile devices and internet users will boost the growth of the video streaming market during the forecast period.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Video Streaming Software Market"

270 - Tables

68 - Figures

300 - Pages

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=181135120

Scope of Report

Report Metrics Details Market Size Available for Years 2018–2029 Base Year Considered 2023 Forecast Period 2024–2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Segments Covered Offering, Streaming Type, Deployment Mode, Delivery Channel, Monetization Model, Connected Devices, Vertical, and Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Companies Covered IBM (US), Brightcove (US), Kaltura (US), Edgio (US), Vimeo (US), Agile Content (Spain), Haivision (Canada), Panopto (US), Enghouse Systems (Canada), Akamai (US), Netgem Group (France), Dailymotion (France), Hive Streaming (Sweden), Blue Billywig (Netherlands), JW Player (US), Wowza (US), Vbrick (US), movingimage (Germany), VIDIZMO (US), Kollective Technology (US), dacast (US), MediaPlatform (US), CONTUS TECH. (US), VIXY (Netherlands), uStudio (US), Vidyard (Canada), SproutVideo (US), Castr (Canada) and Muvi (US).



By connected devices, the other devices segment will grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The other devices include voice-activated devices, home theatres, and in-car entertainment systems. Smart speakers and virtual assistants have streamlined the process of searching for and playing video content, offering hands-free convenience to users. In-car entertainment systems have transformed vehicles into mobile entertainment hubs, enabling passengers to enjoy streaming services during their commutes or road trips. Meanwhile, home theaters provide an immersive viewing experience, prompting streaming platforms to enhance their offerings with high-definition content and surround sound support. As these technologies become more integrated into everyday life, the demand for seamless and accessible video streaming software continues to rise, driving innovation and competition within the market.

By streaming type, the video-on-demand segment holds the largest market share during the forecast period.

Video-on-demand (VOD) streaming has revolutionized how people consume entertainment, becoming a cornerstone of the video streaming software market. With the proliferation of high-speed internet and the widespread adoption of smartphones and smart TVs, VOD platforms have experienced exponential growth. As per a survey by Wyzowl in 2023, 91% of businesses use video as a marketing tool. Major players in the VOD streaming landscape include Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Hulu, and HBO Max, among others. These platforms offer a vast library of content, ranging from movies and TV shows to documentaries and original programming, catering to diverse audience preferences.

Additionally, the convenience of VOD has spurred the growth of niche streaming services catering to specific interests such as anime, sports, or independent films, further expanding the market's reach. Moreover, technological advancements, including the development of streaming devices like Roku, Apple TV, and Chromecast, have made accessing VOD content effortless, contributing to its widespread adoption. As competition intensifies in the streaming landscape, providers invest heavily in original content production and personalized recommendations to enhance user engagement and retention.

Request Sample Pages@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=181135120

By Region, Asia Pacific will grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The video streaming software market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate of all the regions due to the increasing enterprise workloads. Asia Pacific includes developed and developing economies, such as China, Japan, India, Australia, New Zealand, Malaysia, and the rest of Asia Pacific. The demand for online video streaming platforms is higher than in other regions, with Asia Pacific having the highest population. With a high population, the number of available mobile devices also increases, resulting in increased demand for streaming content. There is a vast scope for international and local streaming platform providers as the demand for content genres is diverse. The Asia Pacific region is a mix of developed and developing countries, making the entry of new players into the market quite possible. According to secondary data, the entertainment market in Asia-Pacific is expected to go from $1.23 trillion in 2023 to $1.55 trillion by 2028, with more demand for fast and easy communication, digital fun, and wireless connections.

The shift from traditional to online TV viewership has occurred in APAC, indicating a favorable landscape for introducing cost-effective ad-based subscription models. Telecom companies are central to this change, shaping how entertainment develops across Asia-Pacific. Streaming providers are exploring new opportunities such as OTT aggregation, advertising, sports content, and leveraging 5G technology to drive further growth in the (Asia Pacific) APAC market.

Top Companies in Video Streaming Software Market

Some of the key players operating in the Video Streaming Software Market are – IBM (US), Brightcove (US), Kaltura (US), Edgio (US), Vimeo (US), Agile Content (Spain), Haivision (Canada), Panopto (US), Enghouse (Canada), Akamai (US), Netgem Group (France), Dailymotion (France), Hive Streaming (Sweden), Blue Billywig (Netherlands), JW Player (US), Wowza (US), Vbrick (US), movingimage (Germany), Vidizmo (US), Kollective Technology (US), Dacast (US), MediaPlatform (US), CONTOUS TECH (US), VIXY (Netherlands), uStudio (US), Vidyard (Canada), SproutVideo (US), Castr (Canada) and Muvi (US).

Recent Development

In April 2024 , Accedo and Brightcove, with Al Sharqiya Group, launched Iraq's first SVOD platform to enhance the 1001 OTT service, offering ad-free premium content alongside live linear channels. Initially an AVOD service, 1001 caters to global Arabic-speaking audiences with localized content in Arabic and English, featuring collaborations with OSN+, Rotana, and StarzPlay to deliver an extensive on-demand catalog. This partnership pioneers innovative, customer-centric media solutions in the Middle East .

, Accedo and Brightcove, with Al Sharqiya Group, launched first SVOD platform to enhance the 1001 OTT service, offering ad-free premium content alongside live linear channels. Initially an AVOD service, 1001 caters to global Arabic-speaking audiences with localized content in Arabic and English, featuring collaborations with OSN+, Rotana, and StarzPlay to deliver an extensive on-demand catalog. This partnership pioneers innovative, customer-centric media solutions in the . In 2023, Kaltura's Cloud TV and Streaming Platform launched enhancements for its TV operators and media customers, improving user experience and boosting revenue with personalized add-ons. These enhancements include Business Insight for data-driven decisions, Shop-in-Shop for content management, and advanced monitoring tools for real-time system control, empowering customers to expand services and drive revenue growth in cloud TV.

In January 2023 , IBM announced enhancements to its video streaming software, including features such as customizing event registration forms with dynamic fields based on user selections and improving data collection. Update published event registration forms seamlessly without unpublishing them first, ensuring uninterrupted registration processes.

, IBM announced enhancements to its video streaming software, including features such as customizing event registration forms with dynamic fields based on user selections and improving data collection. Update published event registration forms seamlessly without unpublishing them first, ensuring uninterrupted registration processes. In June 2022 , Edgio announced the successful completion of Limelight's acquisition of Edgecast. The combined company operates as Edgio, delivering significantly increased scale and scope with diversified revenue across products, clients, geographies, and channels and an expanded total addressable market of USD 40 billion .

Inquire Before Buying@

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=181135120

Video Streaming Software Market Advantages

Video streaming software allows content to be accessed by a global audience, breaking geographical barriers. Viewers can access content on various devices such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, and smart TVs, enhancing convenience.

Digital distribution eliminates the need for physical media, reducing costs associated with production and logistics. Streaming platforms can scale to accommodate large audiences without significant increases in cost.

Platforms provide detailed analytics on viewer behavior, helping content creators and businesses to understand their audience and tailor their content accordingly.

AI and machine learning algorithms allow for personalized content recommendations, improving user engagement and satisfaction. Viewers can access content at their convenience, increasing flexibility and control over their viewing experience.

Real-time interaction with audiences through live streaming fosters engagement and community building. Features such as chat, polls, and Q&A sessions enhance viewer participation and engagement during live events.

Platforms can implement various subscription tiers, offering different levels of content access. In-stream ads, pre-roll, mid-roll, and post-roll ads provide revenue streams.

Report Objectives

To define, describe, and forecast the video streaming software market based on offering (solutions and services), streaming type, deployment mode, delivery channel, monetization model, connected devices, verticals, and regions.

To provide detailed information about the major factors (drivers, opportunities, restraints, and challenges) influencing the growth of the market

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments of the market

To forecast the market size concerning five regions—North America, Europe , Asia Pacific , the Middle East & Africa , and Latin America

, , the & , and To analyze the subsegments of the market concerning individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market

To profile the key players of the market and comprehensively analyze their market size and core competencies.

To track and analyze the competitive developments, such as product enhancements, product launches, acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations, in the video streaming software market globally.

To profile the key players in the market and comprehensively analyze their market share/ranking and core competencies across segments and subsegments.

To track and analyze the competitive developments, such as mergers and acquisitions, product developments, and partnerships and collaborations in the market.

Browse Adjacent Markets: Software and Services Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

eGRC Market - Global Forecast to 2029

Cloud-based Contact Center Market - Global Forecast to 2029

Digital Map Market - Global Forecast to 2029

Railway Management System Market - Global Forecast to 2029

Loyalty Management Market - Global Forecast to 2029

Get access to the latest updates on Video Streaming Software Companies and Video Streaming Software Industry

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1951202/4609423/MarketsandMarkets.jpg