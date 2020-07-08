ViCentra Announces Closing of a €10 Million Investment Round to Fund Its International Growth

UTRECHT, Netherlands, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ViCentra, the company behind Kaleido, the world's smallest and lightest insulin pump, announced the closing of a €10 million investment round.

On June 30 2020, ViCentra and Invest-NL signed an agreement, with ViCentra being the first investment from the new impact investor. "Invest-NL was founded to support Dutch companies, providing venture capital to innovative, fast growing Dutch enterprises to allow them to scale faster", says Wouter Bos, CEO from Invest-NL. They will invest €4 million in ViCentra, which is supplemented to a total round of €10 million by existing investors INKEF Capital, LSP, Health Innovations and Kreos Capital.

"We are proud that Invest-NL joins our investor group with their first investment," says Frans Cromme, CEO of ViCentra. "It confirms we have an innovative technological approach to alleviate daily life of people with diabetes, and a well-defined growth strategy. With this investment we can realize our plans to scale our production capacity, commercialize our products in the Netherlands, UK, Germany and France, and progress on our product pipeline. And we are grateful to have the continued support from our existing syndicate."

ViCentra is the home of Kaleido: insulin pump therapy designed to help people with diabetes live life on their own terms. It's personal, discreet, always simple to use and easy to understand. Kaleido consists of two rechargeable pumps and one handset, and thanks to its unique pumping mechanism, the pumps are the smallest and lightest on the market. Kaleido offers consistency, flexibility and choice, so people with diabetes can have better control with less hassle, leaving them more time to spend doing the things they love.

"The philosophy of ViCentra is to design brilliantly engineered healthcare products that truly put people first. Focused on diabetes, we don't design for patients – we design for people," said Frans.

About ViCentra

ViCentra B.V., with headquarters in Utrecht, NL develops, manufactures and markets next generation insulin pumps and other products to treat people with diabetes. The company flagship product is the Kaleido insulin pump which has obtained CE mark and is commercially released in certain European countries. ViCentra was founded in 2013 and is backed by INKEF Capital, LSP, Health Innovations and Kreos Capital. More information about ViCentra is available at www.hellokaleido.com.

SOURCE ViCentra