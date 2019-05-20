ViCentra Accelerates International Expansion With Appointment of New CEO

UTRECHT, Netherlands, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ViCentra, the company behind the innovative and lifestyle focused Kaleido insulin pump, today announced that it has appointed Frans Cromme to the role of Chief Executive Officer. Frans will lead the continued commercial expansion of the company to various markets around the world. Frans brings over 20 years of commercial and business leadership experience. He joins ViCentra from Smith & Nephew where he served as Senior Vice President for Commercial Excellence. Prior to that he was SVP Global Marketing, Strategy and R&D for their Wound Care division. Before that he led commercial organizations at Organon as GM for UK & Ireland as well as Area VP for Latin America.

"Frans joins us at an exciting time for ViCentra and he has the right skillset to lead our commercial expansion and growth in international markets," said Jan Keltjens, Chairman of ViCentra's Board of Directors. "We are at a key phase of our transformation from a company focused on product development, to a full commercial enterprise with international reach, and we share Frans' vision for how to get there."

ViCentra's flagship product Kaleido is the smallest-in-class insulin pump and can be uniquely tailored to the individual using it. The tiny pump combines the freedom of a patch pump with the versatility of a conventional pump and uses unique micro-pulse technology to deliver accurate, consistent and reliable dosing of insulin. Following a very successful commercial launch in the Netherlands, the company is now accelerating commercialization and making Kaleido available in other European markets.

ViCentra's Utrecht headquarters are expanding both in terms of facilities and staff as the company continues to grow. Several experienced professionals have joined the leadership team over the last few months as announced earlier. ViCentra recently announced the UK launch of Kaleido, as well as a partnership with Diabeloop, a French diabetes management solutions company, whose personalized system integrates continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) to automatically adjust insulin delivery with the Kaleido pump. Diabeloop and ViCentra will be collaborating on launches in France and select European countries.

"The philosophy of ViCentra is to design brilliantly engineered healthcare products that truly put people first. Kaleido is an innovative product that reflects that vision and uniquely serves the needs of people living with insulin-dependent diabetes," said Frans. "It's a privilege to be joining the team at this important time and I am very excited about ViCentra's future and the difference we can make."

About ViCentra

ViCentra B.V., with headquarters in Utrecht, NL and an operating company in Bristol, U.K, develops, manufactures and markets next generation insulin pumps and other products to treat patients with diabetes. The company flagship product is the Kaleido patch pump for insulin which has obtained CE mark and is commercially released in certain European countries. ViCentra was founded in 2013 and is backed by INKEF Capital, Health Innovations and LSP. More information about ViCentra can be found at www.ViCentra.com.

Related Links

http://www.ViCentra.com



SOURCE ViCentra