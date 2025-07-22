Vicebio, next-generation vaccine biotech, to be acquired by Sanofi for US$1.6 billion

Sanofi will gain access to Molecular Clamp technology that enables development of next-generation multivalent vaccines against respiratory pathogens and beyond

Lead asset VXB-241 is a bivalent vaccine targeting Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) and Human Metapneumovirus (hMPV), currently in exploratory Phase 1

Upfront payment of US$1.15 billion and milestones up to US$450 million

LONDON, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vicebio Ltd ("Vicebio" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company developing novel vaccines against life-threatening respiratory viral infections, has entered an exclusive, definitive agreement to be acquired by Sanofi. Under the terms of the agreement, subject to customary conditions, Vicebio shareholders will receive up to a total of US$1.6 billion, including an upfront payment of US$1.15 billion as well as development and regulatory milestones payments of US$450 million.

Vicebio was created by Medicxi to develop next-generation vaccines for respiratory viruses utilising its proprietary Molecular Clamp technology, discovered at The University of Queensland. This technology uniquely stabilises viral glycoproteins to elicit strong protective immune responses and enables high-yield production for ready-to-use liquid multivalent formulations. The Molecular Clamp technology is applicable to a wide range of viruses including Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), Human Metapneumovirus (hMPV), Parainfluenza viruses, Influenza and Coronaviruses. In September 2024 Vicebio announced a Series B financing, led by TCGX with investment from Life Sciences at Goldman Sachs Alternatives, Avoro Ventures, venBio Partners, and with participation from UniQuest and founding investor Medicxi, which enabled Vicebio to accelerate clinical development of VXB-241 and next generation products.

Vicebio is currently running an exploratory Phase 1 clinical trial with lead asset VXB-241, a bivalent vaccine targeting both RSV and hMPV viruses, pathogens that are a significant burden in the elderly and those with a weakened immune system. Interim analysis of the exploratory Phase 1 study showed a favourable safety and tolerability profile in adults aged 60 and above.

Dr. Giovanni Mariggi, Chairman of Vicebio and Partner at Medicxi, said: "Our aim in creating Vicebio was to back a clear product vision to develop a best-in-class vaccine against respiratory viruses. We are extremely proud of what we have accomplished in the last few years thanks to a team effort by the Company, University of Queensland, our investors and the Board. We are excited to partner with Sanofi which will further accelerate VXB-241's development to ensure it ultimately benefits those in need."

Cariad Chester, Managing Partner at TCGX said: "Vicebio has successfully developed best-in-class multivalent vaccines targeting leading causes of respiratory disease. These vaccines have the potential to protect millions of patients from life-threatening viral infections and we are thrilled to partner with Sanofi to accelerate their development. We look forward to working with Sanofi and combining our innovative technology with Sanofi's global clinical development capability."

Dr. Emmanuel Hanon, Chief Executive Officer of Vicebio, added: "Vicebio and its incredibly passionate team have been driven by the ambition to develop next-generation vaccines aimed at targeting multiple life-threatening respiratory viruses simultaneously. This acquisition validates our ability to combine innovation and deep scientific expertise towards a common goal of advancing public health prevention, and we're excited to enter the next chapter to accelerate the global impact of our work."

Goodwin Procter acted as legal counsel to Vicebio.

About Vicebio

Vicebio is focused on developing next-generation respiratory virus vaccines using the Molecular Clamp technology. The Company was founded with investment from Medicxi and acquired the rights to the Molecular Clamp technology through a license from UniQuest, the commercialisation arm of The University of Queensland, Australia. This proprietary technology was developed by Prof. Paul Young, Prof. Daniel Watterson, and Prof. Keith Chappell at UQ.

For more information, please visit: www.vicebio.com

About Medicxi

Medicxi is a healthcare-focused investment firm with the mission to create and invest in companies across the full drug development continuum. Leveraging deep expertise in drug development and company creation spanning over two decades, Medicxi invests in early and late-stage therapeutics with a product vision that can fulfil a clear unmet medical need. For more information, please visit: www.medicxi.com

About Sanofi

Sanofi is an R&D driven, AI-powered biopharma company committed to improving people's lives and delivering compelling growth. We apply our deep understanding of the immune system to invent medicines and vaccines that treat and protect millions of people around the world, with an innovative pipeline that could benefit millions more. Our team is guided by one purpose: we chase the miracles of science to improve people's lives; this inspires us to drive progress and deliver positive impact for our people and the communities we serve, by addressing the most urgent healthcare, environmental, and societal challenges of our time.

About TCGX

TCGX is a healthcare investment firm dedicated to advancing disruptive medicines and supporting companies that can improve the lives of patients. TCGX invests in both private and public companies and operates offices in San Francisco, Palo Alto, and New York City. For more information, please visit www.tcgcrossover.com

About Avoro Ventures

Avoro Ventures is a global life sciences investment firm, and an affiliated company of Avoro Capital Advisors, an SEC-registered investment manager based in New York City, with over $6.5 billion in capital primarily focused on supporting emerging life sciences and biotechnology companies.

For more information, please visit: www.avorocapital.com

About venbio Partners

venBio Partners is a life sciences investment firm that partners with industry leaders to build innovative medicines and technologies, with a focus on novel therapeutics for unmet medical needs. For more information, please visit venbio.com.

About Uniquest

UniQuest is the commercialisation company of The University of Queensland (UQ). In partnership with UQ researchers, we create impact through the commercialisation of UQ intellectual property (IP). Established in 1984, UniQuest's commercialisation track record positions UQ as the leader of research commercialisation in Australasia. UniQuest has formed more than 130 start-up companies built on UQ IP. These companies have raised more than A$1 billion to advance UQ technologies towards the market. UniQuest's track record and notable successes include the blockbuster cervical cancer vaccine GARDASIL® and start-up companies Spinifex Pharmaceuticals Inc and Inflazome Ltd, which were acquired in two of the largest university startup exits in Australian history.

About Life Sciences at Goldman Sachs Alternatives

Goldman Sachs is one of the leading investors in alternatives globally, with over $500 billion in assets and more than 30 years of experience. The business invests in the full spectrum of alternatives including private equity, growth equity, private credit, real estate, infrastructure, sustainability, and hedge funds. Clients access these solutions through direct strategies, customized partnerships, and open-architecture programs.

The business is driven by a focus on partnership and shared success with its clients, seeking to deliver long-term investment performance drawing on its global network and deep expertise across industries and markets.

Life Sciences at Goldman Sachs Alternatives was established in 2021 and focuses on later-stage venture investments, targeting therapeutic companies in early clinical development with multi-asset portfolios. The Life Sciences team bring decades of experience investing in the sector and leverage the expansive resources of the Goldman Sachs platform to source differentiated investments and partner with companies to enhance value creation.

The alternative investments platform is part of Goldman Sachs Asset Management, which delivers investment and advisory services across public and private markets for the world's leading institutions, financial advisors and individuals. Goldman Sachs has approximately $3.3 trillion in assets under supervision globally as of June 30, 2025. Follow us on LinkedIn.