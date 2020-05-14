Viasat Responds to UK House of Commons Defence Select Committee Inquiry on UK Defence Industrial Policy: Procurement and Prosperity

Viasat's Written Evidence Shows an Approach that Could Save the UK Ministry of Defence Billions of Pounds, while Vastly Increasing the Country's Defence Mission Capabilities

FARNBOROUGH, United Kingdom, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Viasat Inc. (Nasdaq: VSAT), a global communications company, submitted a written response ("evidence") to the UK House of Commons Defence Select Committee's inquiry on UK Defence Industrial Policy: Procurement and Prosperity. The Committee's inquiry takes a look at the tension between competition and strategic choice, in an effort to help decide whether a new defence procurement strategy is needed as part of a wider integrated review.

Viasat's evidence was published by the Committee this week, and calls for a modernized procurement and delivery framework to match the defence and security needs of the UK Government. In its submission, Viasat asks the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) and Government to create an agile, hybrid approach to acquire defence-based systems and services to meet technology acceleration and rapidly changing adversarial threats.

The Viasat approach recommends:

Building trusted partnerships between MoD, Government and the private sector to drive information advantage;

Requiring defence procurement procedures to meet stringent competition rules;

Executing an outcomes-based assessment programme;

Investing in progressive technology to meet current and future front-line mission requirements;

Moving integration ownership to industry consortia;

Sharing risk and design obligations—thereby alleviating the burden on existing programme processes which are not shaped to continuously evolve;

Allowing industry to provide 'test before you buy' solutions to reduce MoD costs and risk; and

Driving incremental innovation at speeds that align with needed capabilities.

Steve Beeching, managing director, Viasat UK, said, "The UK Defence Industrial Policy: Procurement and Prosperity inquiry will shine a bright light on the current procurement procedures that have yielded programme delays, overspending and higher risks to the MoD. We feel very strong that a more agile, hybrid approach is needed to procure the appropriate systems and services required to keep pace with technology advancement. By modernizing the procurement process, MoD can work toward better processes to keep the nation safer, its citizens protected and its service men and woman empowered on the frontline of battle."

For more information on the UK House of Commons Defence Select Committee's inquiry on UK Defence Industrial Policy: Procurement and Prosperity, visit their website here.

