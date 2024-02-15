Vianode selected IPCEI EUBatin associated partner to support accelerated industrialisation of Europe's battery value chain

OSLO, Norway, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vianode, an advanced battery materials company providing sustainable anode graphite solutions, has been selected as an associated partner in the EU's Important Projects of Common European Interest (IPCEI) EUBatin program to support accelerated industrialisation of a low-carbon battery value chain.

The transnational IPCEI program aims to bring green transition innovations to market at scale more quickly through European industrial cooperation, public-private partnerships and possibilities to offer exemptions from public support regulations. IPCEI EUBatin is the second part of a two-stage IPCEI program seeking to drive industrialisation across the battery value chain. The battery IPCEI programs include public support of EUR 6 billion which is expected to trigger around EUR 14 billion in additional private investments.

"Competitive framework conditions and public support programs are essential for the development of new industries. Vianode is a vehicle for industrial scale-up of sustainable battery materials production and decarbonisation of the EV and battery value chains. Being welcomed as an associated partner in IPCEI, known for its competitive nature, is a recognition of Vianode's ability to help Europe alongside world-leading companies," says Burkhard Straube, CEO of Vianode.

Vianode has developed a proprietary technology that sets a new industry standard for sustainable production of anode graphite solutions. Anode graphite is the largest component of a lithium-ion battery in terms of weight, up to 70 kilos per battery cell, and a key element regardless of battery technology. Vianode's solution contributes to a 90% reduction in CO2 footprint compared to conventional production, a 40% reduction in energy use and substantially reduced supplementary material consumption, local emissions, land use and water consumption.

All associated partners are nominated by their respective national states and can receive domestic funding for their projects. Last year, the Norwegian government joined the enlargement process for the IPCEI EuBatIn battery initiative to give Norwegian companies access to funding, markets and European cooperation.The goal of the partnership is to strengthen the battery ecosystem in Europe and Vianode is set to play an important role as a producer of anode graphite solutions.

Vianode's IPCEI project covers activities from the company's industrial pilot, the Vianode Technology Center and the customer qualification plant. The completion of the USD 200 million customer qualification plant at Herøya, Norway later this year will mark the next industrial milestone.

Contact

Hans Iver Odenrud

Tel +47 958 16 230

Email hio@vianode.com

About IPCEI

IPCEI is the abbreviation of "Important Project of Common European Interest". It's a transnational project with an important contribution to the growth, employment and competitiveness of the European Union industry and economy funded by state aid. A two-part IPCEI has been implemented to promote battery production: the IPCEI on Batteries and the IPCEI European Battery Innovation (EuBatIn). Both IPCEIs have in common that their participants represent the complete value chain, from material through the cells to the battery system and the final step of recycling. These IPCEIs include 59 companies in 12 Member States including up to EUR 6.1 billion state aid which is expected to trigger more than EUR 13.8 billion of additional private investment. IPCEI is coordinated by Germany and was set in motion in 2021.

About Vianode

Vianode is an advanced battery materials company providing sustainable anode graphite solutions for the battery and EV value chains in North America and Europe. Vianode's breakthrough solution enables tailored high-performance synthetic anode graphite and a holistic sustainability offering including a 90% reduction in CO2 footprint. The company is currently preparing to start its customer qualification plant at Herøya, Norway, before executing its multi-billion dollar phased investment program for large-scale plants in North America and Europe. The long-term ambition is to supply advanced battery materials to 3 million EVs per year by 2030. Vianode is owned by the world-leading industrial and financial companies Elkem, Hydro and Altor.

The following files are available for download: