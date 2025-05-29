VEX Robotics and RECF Partner with Saudi Federation to Enhance STEM Education in Saudi Arabia

This strategic partnership represents an important step in equipping Saudi students with world-class educational tools and platforms, aligning with the Kingdom's technological innovation and youth empowerment vision. By fostering a culture of STEM excellence, this initiative will open new pathways for students to explore robotics, develop critical skills, and engage in global robotics competitions.

"We are thrilled to partner with the Saudi Federation of Robotics and RC Sports to bring the transformative power of robotics to students across Saudi Arabia," said Tony Norman, CEO and founder of VEX Robotics. "This collaboration is about inspiring the next generation of innovators and problem-solvers by providing them with the tools they need to succeed in a rapidly evolving world."

VEX Robotics offers a hands-on robotics education solution called the VEX Continuum, designed to engage students from elementary through university levels. The RECF organizes the world's largest global robotics competition, encouraging students to apply classroom learning, develop hands-on problem-solving skills, and collaborate with peers in dynamic environments.

"We are honored to partner with VEX Robotics and RECF to enhance the robotics landscape in Saudi Arabia," said Abdullah Alsunaydi, CEO of the Saudi Federation of Robotics and RC Sports. "This partnership supports our mission to cultivate a knowledge-driven society, nurture innovation, and create new opportunities for our youth."

The collaboration will focus on expanding access to robotics education by providing teacher training and resources and establishing local, regional, and national competitions. These initiatives inspire students to explore STEM and build confidence in science, technology, and engineering careers.

Looking ahead, VEX Robotics, RECF, and the Saudi Federation aim to establish a sustainable ecosystem for robotics education in Saudi Arabia. Through this partnership, students will gain opportunities to compete on the global stage, representing Saudi Arabia in international competitions.

For more information on this groundbreaking initiative or to access exclusive resources from VEX Robotics and RECF, visit vexrobotics.com or recf.org

About VEX Robotics: VEX Robotics is a leading global educational and competition robotics solution provider. With a mission to inspire through hands-on learning, VEX offers a complete ecosystem of robotics hardware and software designed for engagement from elementary through university levels.

About Robotics Education & Competition Foundation: The RECF seeks to increase student interest in STEM by providing accessible robotics-based programs. It manages the world's largest robotics competition, the VEX Robotics World Championship, inspiring critical skills development through hands-on experiences.

About the Saudi Federation of Robotics and RC Sports: The Federation promotes technological education within Saudi Arabia through programs encouraging youth participation in robotics that align with the nation's vision for an innovative society.

