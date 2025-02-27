Veterinary Dermatology Market to Hit US$30.31 Billion by 2030 with 8.5% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Feb. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global veterinary dermatology market, valued at US$18.59 billion in 2024, is forecasted to grow at a robust CAGR of 8.5%, reaching US$20.11 billion in 2025 and an impressive US$30.31 billion by 2030. The Veterinary Dermatology Market is for therapeutic products that assist in the management of a range of skin diseases in pets from allergies to fungal and bacterial infections, irritations, parasitic infestations, atopic dermatitis, chronic skin disease, and even skin cancer. The market is for companion animals and livestock, with treatment from topical creams to oral tablets and injectables. The products not only treat skin disease, but also maintain the health of the skin, maintaining the quality of the coat, and the health of the animal. Advances in veterinary dermatology are leading to more advanced treatments that are more effective and targeted to skin-related disorders.

The major factors that are driving the growth of this market are expanding companion animal population and pet ownership, growing concerns about infectious zoonotic diseases, rising awareness initiatives by government and animal welfare organizations, and increased adoption of pet insurance and high animal healthcare expenditure. The opportunities in the market are, technological advancements and product launches, high growth potential in emerging economies, surging number of veterinary practitioners in developed markets.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=195447184

Browse in-depth TOC on 'Veterinary Dermatology Market'

340 - Tables

84 - Figures

384 - Pages

U.S. Veterinary Dermatology Market:

The U.S. dominates the North American veterinary dermatology market due to its strong pet healthcare infrastructure and high spending on animal health. The increasing companion animal population and rising pet ownership rates have fueled the demand for dermatological treatments. Pet owners are becoming more aware of skin conditions like allergies, infections, and parasitic infestations, leading to higher veterinary visits. However, the growing cost of pet care poses a challenge, making advanced dermatology treatments less affordable for some pet owners. Additionally, the rising resistance to parasiticides is impacting the effectiveness of common treatments, requiring continuous innovation in dermatological solutions.

The U.S. market benefits from the presence of major industry players such as Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (US), Merck & Co., Inc. (US), and Zoetis Inc. (US), which offer advanced veterinary dermatology products. These companies drive innovation, ensuring the availability of effective treatment options. With a strong economy and increasing awareness of pet health, the U.S. veterinary dermatology market is expected to grow significantly from 2025 to 2030.

By Route of Administration, the topical segment accounted for the largest market share in the U.S. veterinary dermatology market. Medicated shampoos, ointments, creams, and sprays are widely used for treating skin conditions such as infections, allergies, and parasitic infestations. Their ease of application and direct action on affected areas make them the preferred choice among veterinarians and pet owners.

By Product Type, the antiparasitic drugs segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2025 to 2030 in the U.S. veterinary dermatology market. The increasing prevalence of flea and tick infestations, mange, and other parasitic conditions in pets and livestock is driving demand for effective antiparasitic treatments. Additionally, the emergence of resistance to older medications has led to the development of advanced formulations, further boosting market growth.

By Condition Type, parasitic infections accounted for the largest market share in 2024 in the U.S. veterinary dermatology market, with conditions like flea allergy dermatitis, demodicosis, and sarcoptic mange being common among animals. Warm climates in several U.S. regions, increased pet travel, and higher exposure to external environments contribute to the widespread nature of these infections. As a result, there is a growing demand for specialized veterinary dermatology treatments to manage these conditions effectively.

By Animal Type, the companion animals' segment is expected to witness the fastest growth in the in the U.S. veterinary dermatology market, with dogs accounting for the largest share. Increasing pet adoption, heightened awareness about skin health, and the availability of advanced dermatological treatments have contributed to this growth. Dogs are more prone to skin conditions such as atopic dermatitis, bacterial infections, and allergic reactions, leading to higher veterinary visits and treatment needs.

By End Users, veterinary hospitals and clinics hold the largest market share in the U.S. veterinary dermatology market, as they offer comprehensive dermatological care, including diagnostics, prescription-based treatments, and specialized therapies. The presence of skilled veterinarians and access to advanced medications and procedures make these facilities the primary choice for pet owners seeking dermatological care for their animals.

With continuous advancements in dermatological treatments and increasing pet healthcare spending, the U.S. veterinary dermatology market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years.

Request Sample Pages : https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=195447184

The prominent players in the veterinary dermatology market include Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (US), Merck & Co., Inc. (US), Virbac (France), Zoetis Inc. (US), Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH (Germany), Vetoquinol (France), Dechra Pharmaceuticals plc (UK), Hester Biosciences Limited (India), PetIQ, Inc. (US), Ourofino Saude Animal (Brazil), Swedencare (Sweden), Orion Corporation (Finland), Norbrook (Ireland), Ceva Sante Animale (France), Bimeda, Inc. (Ireland). These players are constantly involved in the development of new products and adopting growth strategies like acquisitions, mergers, collaboration, etc. to strengthen their market reach.

Company Evaluation Matrix: Key Players

The Veterinary Dermatology Market study evaluates 25 market vendors based on their capabilities, innovations, product offerings, and business strategies. These vendors, ranging from Tier 1 to Tier 4 companies, are classified into four categories: Stars, Emerging Leaders, Pervasive Players, and Participants. Stars are companies with strong product portfolios and a significant market presence. Emerging Leaders focus on innovation and enhancing their product range. Pervasive Players have robust business strategies but limited product diversification. Participants have growth potential but currently lack strong business strategies. This classification helps stakeholders assess vendor strengths and market positioning effectively.

Market Ranking:

The ranking of companies in the Veterinary Dermatology Market has been determined through a market share analysis, conducted after thorough secondary research and validated by primary respondents. This ranking considers parameters such as revenue generated from animal dermatological products, product portfolio breadth and depth, innovation, and approvals and launches. Based on this analysis, the top three players leading the market are Zoetis Inc. (US), Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH (Germany), and Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (US). These companies dominate due to their strong market presence, extensive product portfolios, and continuous innovation in veterinary dermatology solutions.

Zoetis Inc.

Zoetis Inc. (US) discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes vaccines and medicines for livestock and companion animals. The company operates through three business segments: Companion Animals, Livestock, and Contract Manufacturing & Human Health. The company offers products related to dermatology for animals through both the Companion Animals and Livestock segments. The company operates in 70 countries, and its products are sold in over 120 countries through its distribution networks. Some of its significant subsidiaries are Alpharma Animal Health Company (US), Fort Dodge Asia Exports, Inc. (US), and Jilin Pfizer Guoyuan Animal Health Co., Ltd. (China). The company also heavily invest on product launches and developments. For example, in October 2023, the company launched Apoquel Chewable (Tablet), the first and only chewable treatment for the control of pruritus associated with allergic dermatitis and control of atopic dermatitis in dogs in the US.

For more information, Inquire Now!

Related Reports:

Veterinary Vaccines Market

Digital Pathology Market

Veterinary Ultrasound Market

Animal Genetics Market

Udder Health Market

Get access to the latest updates on Veterinary Dermatology Companies and Veterinary Dermatology Market Size

About MarketsandMarkets™:

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg