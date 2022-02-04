Veteran Corporate Technology Strategist, Peter Kirkwood, joins Zinnov's Digital Practice

NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zinnov, a global management consulting and strategy advisory firm, announced the joining of Peter Kirkwood as a Principal Consultant, in the firm's Digital Practice, to help its clients to identify opportunities and make targeted investments towards modern technologies. An expert corporate strategist, Peter comes with 20+ years of deep expertise that cuts across technologies – AI, Hyper Intelligent Automation (HIA), Security, to name a few. Peter will be advising clients on their modern technology strategy – from planning to execution.

With the pace of digital transformation skyrocketing in the wake of the pandemic, adoption of disruptive technologies such as Cloud, 5G, Cybersecurity, Big Data, Blockchain, Quantum Computing, etc., has also accelerated across nearly every vertical. Companies have realized the strategic business value of investing in this modern technology stack, which was fast-tracked by COVID-19 – both due to necessity and the need to provide differentiation. To unsheathe true value, enterprises are channelizing investments to fully leverage Cloud, investing in 5G/6G, as well as uber modern technologies such as Quantum Computing. However, enterprises are still grappling with the decision on how much to invest, where to prioritize investments, where to find the necessary talent, and how to leverage technology to build relevant capabilities which create a defensible moat.

Praveen Bhadada, Managing Partner, Zinnov, said, "Enterprises have been on a war footing to strengthen their positioning to successfully ride the wave of disruptions, and modern technologies are a major ammunition in their arsenal. From investing and realizing the potential of Cloud, AI, IOT, Big Data, HIA, Security, etc., to exploring Quantum Computing, Web 3.0, etc., enterprises are leaving no stone unturned in their quest to become truly antifragile, while also creating marked differentiation in a crowded market. Peter's experience in the emerging tech space will be critical as we work closely with our enterprise and technology customers to empower them in their post-pandemic growth journeys. We're excited to have him on the team."

"The pandemic brought into sharp relief the criticality of digitally transforming enterprises at a rate as yet unseen. As we actively grow our consultant base in the US, Peter and the larger US team will be instrumental in expanding that footprint, to enable our customers to outline data-driven strategies to enter new markets and execute strategic digital transformation initiatives. With Peter's fantastic track record around strategic partnerships, alliances, and robust go-to-market strategies, coupled with his experience working alongside global CXOs for their market expansion programs, we will double down on empowering our enterprise customers in a more hands-on manner. We're excited for this next phase of our growth journey," added Pari Natarajan, CEO, Zinnov.

Peter's expansive experience spans across the modern technology stack, with a specific focus on AI, Augmented Reality, HIA, Cybersecurity, etc., make him a key strategic asset to the team. He has worked alongside CXOs and digital transformation leaders to implement tailor-made initiatives successfully across enterprises of all sizes. Having been a successful entrepreneur in the past, Peter is a veteran in seamlessly strategizing, developing, and executing on high-value, high-impact initiatives across business lines.

Peter Kirkwood, Principal Consultant, Zinnov, said, "I'm delighted to be joining Zinnov at this stage of its journey. Zinnov's deep expertise, knowledge, and insights in the Emerging Tech space are unparalleled, and its remarkable reputation for putting the customer at the core of every engagement was one of the biggest draws for me to join the company. The team prides itself on delivering deep insights focused on high-impact business and technology ROI for its customers, which I hope to continue as I work closely with Fortune 500 and enterprise customers to accelerate their portfolios in the emerging tech space."

