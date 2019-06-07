Vertigo Property Investments Announce Partnership With Efficient Index Switzerland

LONDON, June 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- London based Vertigo Property Investments have announced their partnership with Efficient Index Switzerland in the presentation and management of their UK Property Bonds. The unification of the acclaimed FCA Switzerland regulated investment group and Vertigo, who have displayed notable levels of growth and stability since entering the UK market in 2017; is an exciting move to further develop their portfolio and reinforce investor confidence.

With a range of bonds on offer, the company has taken a holistic approach to presenting options to their new and existing clients with generous quarterly returns ranging between 7.8% and 14.2% over a three-year period. The carefully constructed three-tiered options are the Commercial Bond, Residential Bond and Student Accommodation Bond, with Vertigo's experienced team of strategists seeking out opportunities in the Capital amidst thriving areas with limited land acquisition potential, ensuring the return on investment is driven by the imbalance of local demand versus actual availability.

Following the public announcement, Vertigo Property Investments' director, Anthony Warwick, was only too pleased to provide his opinion on the launch of the new bonds:

"Our latest offering is another real estate opportunity capitalising on the limitations of London's finite space and the growing market demands. Feeding the varied risk appetites of our clients is integral to the onboarding of any new products in the Vertigo portfolio and it is a pleasure to finally disclose the news of our partnership with Efficient Index Switzerland for what I have no doubt will be our best performing asset backed opportunity thus far!'"

Investment levels start from £5,000, ranging to £50,000.

For more information please see www.vertigoproperty.co.uk

