Verkada Announces Partnership with SimonsVoss, Access Control Product Enhancements at VerkadaOne London

News provided by

Verkada

26 Mar, 2025, 08:15 GMT

SAN MATEO, Calif., March 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Verkada, a pioneer in cloud-based physical security solutions, announced a new integration with SimonsVoss SmartIntego wireless locks at its VerkadaOne London conference.

An extension of its flagship conference in the United States, VerkadaOne London convened more than 400 IT and physical security leaders to connect and learn about new solutions from Verkada that are empowering physical security leaders to be more proactive and efficient than ever.

Continue Reading
This image opens in the lightbox
VerkadaOne London convened more than 400 IT and physical security leaders from across EMEA.
This image opens in the lightbox
Today, Verkada's platform controls access for more than 3.7 million users and checks in more than 1.5 million visitors every month.

"I'm proud to showcase the breadth and depth of our product offering here in Europe at VerkadaOne London," said Ardon Anderson, Verkada's Vice President of EMEA. "Our new partnership with SimonsVoss will unlock new potential for us as our Access Control offering continues to grow, and help make it even easier to deploy seamless, enterprise-grade solutions at scale."

Today, Verkada's platform controls access for more than 3.7 million users and checks in more than 1.5 million visitors every month. The company's partnership with SimonsVoss expands its existing network of wireless lock integrations and will make it even easier for organizations across Europe to adopt Verkada's enterprise-scale access control solution without the need for rewiring.

Like Verkada's other wireless lock integrations, SimonsVoss and Verkada together allow customers to remotely unlock doors, see live door events, manage door schedules and access, trigger a lockdown, monitor battery levels, and more. Native integration with Verkada's video security products also provides customers with unique visibility into door events and user activity, making it easy to detect, for example, if someone tailgates in behind an authorized user, or has picked up another person's keycard.

This new integration also builds on recent improvements and expansions of Verkada's cloud-based software platform that have been focused on entry experience and access control, including:

About Verkada
Designed with simplicity in mind, Verkada's six product lines — video security cameras, access control, environmental sensors, alarms, workplace, and intercoms — provide unparalleled building security through an integrated, cloud-based software platform. Over 30,000 organizations across 93 countries worldwide, including 91 of the Fortune 500, trust Verkada as their physical security layer for easier management, intelligent control, and scalable deployments. For more information, please visit www.verkada.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2650572/VerkadaOne_London.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2650575/Intercom.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1640210/image0_ID_16ac0026ee69_Logo.jpg

Also from this source

Verkada enhances the Entry experience, introduces more flexibility and scale across its Command platform

Verkada enhances the Entry experience, introduces more flexibility and scale across its Command platform

Verkada, a leader in cloud-based physical security, today announced a wide range of updates to its Command platform that will make it even easier for ...
Verkada adds six new technology partners to its Integration Program, continues to expand functionality and interoperability for customers

Verkada adds six new technology partners to its Integration Program, continues to expand functionality and interoperability for customers

Verkada, the leader in cloud-based physical security, today announced that it has added six new technology partners to its Integrations Program:...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Computer Software

Computer Software

Computer Software

Computer Software

High Tech Security

High Tech Security

News Releases in Similar Topics