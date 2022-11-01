Verisure takes home security to a new level of protection

LONDON, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verisure UK has raised the bar in home protection yet again with the launch of its latest innovation in home security. Heralding the future of home security, the updated alarm suite gives homeowners a 360 approach to their home security with a whole new approach to home access, intruder detection and verification, and police notification.

The updated Verisure alarm suite (PRNewsfoto/Verisure)

The cutting-edge security system gives homeowners more control than ever before - with new features including photo burst motion sensor cameras and smokescreens to impair intruder vision. Homeowners can see what is happening in their home or business at all times and have the ability to remotely control the alarm system via the Verisure app or website.

The new system is also equipped with the latest anti-jamming technology to prevent criminals from blocking or bypassing more traditional alarm systems.

The Verisure system covers every step in protecting a property, including:

Deterrence – external cameras provide a strong deterrent to would be intruders

– Detection – shock sensors detect intruders before they enter the home

– Verification – remote monitoring will verify any incidence through high quality images and sound. These quality images can be used as evidence in any subsequent prosecution

– Response – Police notification and activation of a smokescreen

– Control – Homeowners have complete control of their system via an app or website

According to Horacio Perez, Operations Director at Verisure: "With criminals forever seeking ways to outsmart alarm systems, Verisure is making sure it stays one step ahead - using cutting edge technology to give homeowners the best possible protection."

Some of the innovative features of the latest system include:

SVK (Siren-Voice-Keypad): A full voice communications system, SVK combines an alarm siren, voice notification and SOS button into one device.

A full voice communications system, SVK combines an alarm siren, voice notification and SOS button into one device. Zerovision: Designed to generate a smokescreen in the event of a burglary, ZeroVision reduces visibility in a room to zero. By impairing intruder vision, the smokescreen forces them to leave and/or slow down, which increases the likelihood of arrest.

Designed to generate a smokescreen in the event of a burglary, ZeroVision reduces visibility in a room to zero. By impairing intruder vision, the smokescreen forces them to leave and/or slow down, which increases the likelihood of arrest. Photo Detector: Motion sensor cameras combine photo burst capture functionality with infrared technology - meaning that no matter what time of day or night, the system will capture, photograph, and display all intruders. These award-winning cameras can capture live video whenever movement is detected.

Motion sensor cameras combine photo burst capture functionality with infrared technology - meaning that no matter what time of day or night, the system will capture, photograph, and display all intruders. These award-winning cameras can capture live video whenever movement is detected. Control panel: Homeowners have total control over the system via the control panel. Not only does it include an SOS button and climate sensor (with notifications if thresholds are reached) but can also be controlled by voice for ease of use.

Perez continued: "Up until now alarm systems have focussed on monitoring, with some having the ability to contact emergency services in the event of an alarm. Verisure's latest offering goes much further – allowing homeowners to act in the event of a break in – giving them more control than ever before."

"This next generation technology will give homeowners the peace of mind that their properties will be protected 24/7."

About Verisure



Verisure is the leading European provider of professionally monitored security systems with 24/7 response services. It protects close to 4.5 million customers in 17 countries in Europe and Latin America. In late 2019 Arlo Europe also became part of Verisure. The Company's mission is to bring peace of mind to families and small business owners by providing them with the best security solutions and services. Verisure is known for category-creating marketing, sales excellence, innovative products and services and customer-centricity. Verisure protects a highly satisfied and loyal customer base, with some of the strongest growth rates and best retention rates globally in consumer-facing services, demonstrating its exceptional service levels and strong value proposition to its customers.

For more information: www.verisure.co.uk

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1935002/Verisure_Alarm_System.jpg

SOURCE Verisure