VeriPark and FICO Announce Strategic Partnership to Transform Financial Services

ISTANBUL, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VeriPark and FICO have launched a partnership to revolutionize the financial services sector through AI-driven decision making and digital transformation.

The collaboration between VeriPark, a global provider of innovative digital solutions, and FICO, a renowned analytics software company, will enhance decision-making and promote financial inclusion across Turkey, the Middle East, Africa, Asia and CIS regions.

VeriPark and FICO Announce Strategic Partnership to Drive Digital Transformation in Financial Services

Combining FICO's decision automation, optimization and omnichannel communications capabilities with VeriPark's customer engagement, omni-channel delivery, branch automation and loan origination solutions, the partnership aims to improve customer experience and accelerate digital transformation.

"We are excited to bring FICO's cutting-edge technology to our region. This collaboration will enhance customer experiences and operational efficiency across the financial services sector. Integrating FICO's technology with our solutions represents a significant leap forward, ensuring we stay ahead in a rapidly changing environment. We look forward to showcasing our joint success stories soon," said Ozkan Erener, CEO of VeriPark.

"The combination of FICO and VeriPark's strengths brings a unique blend of innovation to the market. Our goal is to help build a better society by bringing more people into the banking system, and our partnership with VeriPark is a critical step towards achieving that. FICO has been working with AI since 1992, and we are eager to introduce this long-standing expertise to businesses in this region through our collaboration with VeriPark." said Alexandre Graff, Vice President of Global Partners & Alliances, FICO.

About VeriPark (https://www.veripark.com)

VeriPark is a global solutions provider enabling financial institutions to become digital leaders with its Intelligent Customer Experience suite. With offices located in United Kingdom, Europe, the United States & Canada, Asia, Africa and the Middle East, VeriPark is helping businesses to enhance their customer acquisition, retention and cross-sell capabilities by providing proven, secure and scalable Customer Relationship Management, Omni-Channel Delivery, Branch Automation, and Loan Origination solutions.

About FICO (https://www.fico.com/)

FICO powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 200 US and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, insurance, telecommunications, health care, retail and many other industries.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2447894/VeriPark.mp4

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2447880/VeriPark_Logo.jpg