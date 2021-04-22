Ventana Research Ranks Yellowfin a Value Index Leader in 2021 Value Index for Analytics and Data

Yellowfin ranked first for Adaptability and categorized as an Innovative Vendor

MELBOURNE, Australia, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yellowfin, the only analytics vendor that combines industry-leading action-based dashboards, automated discovery and data storytelling, today announced it has been ranked a Value Index Leader in Ventana Research's report, the 2021 Value Index for Analytics and Data.

The latest report evaluated the maturity of 18 software vendors, their products and value for enterprise use in analytics across seven evaluation categories. Technology vendors that score in the top three in any category earn the designation Value Index Leader. Yellowfin has done so in two of the categories: Adaptability and Manageability. The results have additionally categorized Yellowfin as an Innovative Vendor.

The Adaptability category assesses the degree to which system functioning and applications can be shaped to customer specifications via configurability and customization while still maintaining integrity of integration across the worker, business, processes, application and data. Adaptability is also related to the ability to readily integrate with other systems and support bidirectional data flows with other processes and systems.

"We are thrilled with this latest recognition from Ventana Research around our continued innovation in the analytics space," said Glen Rabie, CEO of Yellowfin. "To rank #1 in Adaptability further validates what we know to be true about embedded analytics; that it has evolved significantly and that organizations today need contextual analytics — data, visualizations, dashboards, predictive analytics and actions embedded directly into their core workflows — to guide users in their decision-making at the point of consumption within their systems."

"Our research shows that many organizations want analytics embedded into the operational systems," said David Menninger, SVP & Research Director of Ventana Research. "Embedded analytics makes it easier for line-of-business business workers to access the information they need without having to access a different system. Congratulations to Yellowfin for being a Value Index Leader in Adaptability and making analytics adaptable for a broader set of organizations."

According to Ventana Research, "By 2022, more than one-half of line-of-business personnel will have immediate access to cross-functional analytics embedded in their activities and processes, helping to make operational decision-making more efficient and effective."

This latest recognition comes on the heels of Yellowfin being recently recognized as a Visionary for the second consecutive year in Gartner's 2021 Magic Quadrant for Analytics and BI Platforms.

Download a copy of the 2021 Value Index for Analytics and Data report today.

To learn more about Yellowfin's Contextual Analytics capabilities, download the whitepaper .

About Ventana Research

Ventana Research is the most authoritative and respected benchmark business technology research and advisory services firm. We provide insight and expert guidance on mainstream and disruptive technologies through a unique set of research-based offerings including benchmark research and technology evaluation assessments, education workshops and our research and advisory services, Ventana On-Demand. Our unparalleled understanding of the role of technology in optimizing business processes and performance and our best practices guidance are rooted in our rigorous research-based benchmarking of people, processes, information and technology across business and IT functions in every industry. This benchmark research plus our market coverage and in-depth knowledge of hundreds of technology providers means we can deliver education and expertise to our clients to increase the value they derive from technology investments while reducing time, cost and risk. To learn how Ventana Research advances the maturity of organizations' use of information and technology through benchmark research, education and advisory services, visit www.ventanaresearch.com .

About Yellowfin

Yellowfin is a global BI and analytics software vendor with a suite of world-class products powered by automation. Yellowfin is recognized as an innovator by the world's leading analyst firms. More than 29,000 organizations and over 3 million end-users across 75 countries use Yellowfin every day.

CONTACT

Kasey Thomas

kthomas@nextpr.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1440942/Yellowfin_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Yellowfin