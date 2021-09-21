Venntro.com states Cupid's vaccine sees 30% surge in demand for online dating

WINDSOR, England, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cupid has replaced his arrow with a vaccine needle according to leading social discovery company Venntro Media Group which has seen a 30% increase in demand from paying users since the vaccination programme started to roll out to everyone from March 2021.

According to the leading social discovery network, Venntro.com, the Covid-19 vaccine programme is helping people to confidently meet in person and find love again.

So far this September, the Company's dating SaaS platform, WhiteLabelDating.com, which powers international brands such as WeLoveDates.com, JustSingles.com & Smooch.com, has reported a +30% increase in paying subscribers since March this year - the time that people aged over 50 started to receive vaccinations in the UK.

During the same time period, the number of members upgrading to paid subscriptions across their platform's USA network doubled, positively correlating with the uptake of the Covid-19 vaccination programme in the states.

As in-person dates continue to rise, through vaccination awareness and the use of enhanced online video features, such as 'video calling', 'video profiles' and 'video stories', Venntro pledges to continue to help all of their users, whether they're confident to date in person or not, to connect, engage and share within tolerant, inclusive communities that help people live their happily ever now.

"Clearly, Cupid has replaced his arrow with vaccines. The rate at which members are subscribing to sites across our network has risen by a third since Q2 this year, when the vaccination programme started," says Ross Williams, CEO of Venntro Media Group. "Dating is about developing an emotional connection. Vaccines are giving people the confidence to go out and start meeting new people again.

"September in particular has been incredibly popular for online dating and there's no doubt in my mind that vaccinations, paired with lock-down lifting, could be responsible for many marriages and babies next year!"

About Venntro Media Group

Launched in 2003, Venntro.com is the company behind award-winning dating software provider, WhiteLabelDating.com. Empowering brands, marketers and affiliates to run their own online dating sites, White Label Dating provides the dating software, payment processing, customer support and more. Their partners simply promote their dating sites.

Venntro is an alumni of the Tech City UK Future Fifty programme, a City A.M. Leap 100 company and was named one of LSE's '1000 Companies to Inspire Britain'.

SOURCE Venntro Media Group