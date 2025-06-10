Velobet Online Casino Presents New Big Bonuses for UK Players

With a £500,000 Velo Marathon prize pool and a 160% crypto bonus, Velobet redefines online gaming for UK players.

LONDON, June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Velobet Casino proudly launches its 2025 promotions, setting a new standard for online gaming in the UK. Featuring the £500,000 Velo Marathon, a 330% welcome package, a 160% crypto bonus, and innovative sports betting offers, Velobet delivers unmatched excitement and rewards.

Velo Marathon: Race to Riches

The Velo Marathon is a global tournament with a £500,000 prize pool. Players earn points on slots and table games, competing for weekly prizes up to £4,400 and monthly rewards up to £8,350. With no wagering requirements, winnings are instantly withdrawable, offering unmatched flexibility.

Welcome Package: A Grand Start

New players receive a 330% bonus across three deposits, plus 70 free spins:

First Deposit : 150% bonus up to £500 + 70 spins (£10–£500) or 100% up to £1,000 + 70 spins (£500–£1,000).

: 150% bonus up to £500 + 70 spins (£10–£500) or 100% up to £1,000 + 70 spins (£500–£1,000). Second Deposit : 100% bonus up to £500.

: 100% bonus up to £500. Third Deposit: 80% bonus up to £500. With a £10 minimum deposit and a 30x wagering requirement—below the industry's 40x average—this package suits all players. Free spins are available on high-RTP slots across Velobet's library of over 6,000 games.

Crypto Bonus: Future-Proof Gaming

Velobet's 160% crypto bonus on first deposits up to £1,000 supports Bitcoin, Ethereum, and more. With a £10 minimum and 35x wagering, it caters to tech-savvy players. Instant deposits and 24-hour withdrawals make crypto gaming seamless, aligning with the 30% of UK players using digital currencies.

Sports Betting: Bet Big, Win Bigger

3 + 1 Freebet : Players who place three £10+ bets receive a free bet worth 15% of their average, up to £100. Covers football, basketball, tennis, and esports.

: Players who place three £10+ bets receive a free bet worth 15% of their average, up to £100. Covers football, basketball, tennis, and esports. Football Marathon: Players can bet on top leagues for a share of a weekly £500,000 prize pool, with prizes from £1,000 to £15 free bets, credited every Friday. With 2,000+ monthly events and live streaming, Velobet's sportsbook is a thrill-seeker's paradise.

Loyalty Program: Rewards That Last

Velobet's loyalty program offers:

10% no-wagering cashback for VIPs.

5% cashback on slots.

Unlimited free spins and bets. A £200 minimum deposit unlocks personalized service and higher withdrawal limits, rewarding dedicated players.

Social Media Giveaways: Stay Connected

Players can join Velobet on Discord, X, or Telegram for 10 free spins (100x rollover, £100 max withdrawal). The platform encourages community engagement through additional rewards.

Grand Express: Boost Your Bets

Win express bets with three+ events for bonuses from 5% to 100%, up to £5,000. A £1 minimum stake makes this ideal for strategic bettors.

Industry Acclaim

Since its 2023 launch, Velobet has earned a 9.47 rating on Casinolandia and 9.3 on AskGamblers (54 reviews). Its 8.1 safety index from casino.guru highlights fast withdrawals and a vast game library.

Responsible Gaming

Velobet prioritizes player well-being with deposit limits, cooling-off periods, and self-exclusion tools, ensuring a safe gaming experience.

About Velobet Casino

Since its launch in 2023, Velobet Casino has become a premier online gaming destination, offering over 6,000 games, including cutting-edge slots, immersive live dealer experiences, and a dynamic sportsbook covering football, esports, and more. Licensed by Curacao eGaming, Velobet ensures a secure and fair environment, prioritizing player trust with robust encryption and transparent practices. With a focus on innovation and player satisfaction, Velobet combines a vast game library with fast withdrawals and dedicated support, earning accolades from players and industry experts alike.

Media Contact:

Project name: Velobet Casino

Address: Poreias, 2 3011, Limassol, Cyprus

Company Website: https://velobet.com/

Contact person: Velobet Support Team, support@velobet.com



