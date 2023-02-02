Vela Industries Group Acquires "Infomill - Experts in field service technical content delivery"

DERBY, England, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vela Industries Group is delighted to announce the acquisition of Infomill – Experts in field service technical content delivery. Infomill helps organisations unlock the potential of disparate technical data with their blend of professional services, unique software and experienced data experts, making it a perfect fit for Vela. This acquisition fulfils Infomill's 15-year dream of joining a global software group which will provide continuous growth and opportunities for Infomill's staff and customers alike.

Infomill repurpose service data into mobile offline technology such as PartsArena Pro. (PRNewsfoto/Infomill)

"When I first met with Vela some 15 years ago, I hoped that one day I would be in a position for Infomill to join their family of companies", commented Infomill's CEO Jonathan Ralphs. "Their buy and build – and never sell – philosophy really felt right with my desire to provide continuity of culture and ethos, and a solid home for Infomill and our fantastic staff and customers. And here we are, 15 years on", Ralphs continued, "and the time and conditions are right to take Infomill on its next step of its growth journey as part of the incredibly successful VIG organisation".

Infomill joins Vela which has numerous complimentary software systems and markets for Infomill's flagship products PartsArena and AnswersAnywhere. Exploration of joint opportunities will be a priority to add value for customers of both companies.

"We're thrilled to have Infomill and its customers join the Vela family as they embark on an exciting journey of growth & expansion", said Sandeep Ray, COO – EMEAA, Vela Industries Group.

As a business unit within Vela, Infomill will operate as a standalone organisation with Jonathan Ralphs continuing in the role as CEO. The Infomill team is excited to have Vela on board as it maintains their understanding that quality is the driving force behind the success of any business. As a result of this joint vision, customers will benefit from amplified attention and enhanced product development to facilitate international growth.

The Infomill group of companies was purchased by Vela Industries Group for an undisclosed sum with the sale supported by Prism Corporate Broking.

About Infomill

Built on innovation and agility, Infomill has spent over 25 years specialising in repurposing technical knowledge to create revolutionary aftermarket production support tools for field service technicians and parts distributors worldwide. The proprietary systems quickly and accurately identify parts and service data required in complex equipment which is delivered through web services and mobile apps. Infomill uses its skilled in-house team to repurpose manufacturer technical content to create structured and optimised technical information systems used in a variety of industries and geographies to provide continuously updated technical content online or offline.

With over 55,000 users globally, Infomill's innovative technological systems fill the automation gap between the pre and post-service call that, from customer testimony, provides an average of 15% reduction in time on site and 10% reduction in service costs.

About Vela Industries Group

Vela is a global provider of software solutions to several vertical industries. As an Operating Group of Constellation Software, Vela acquires, manages, and builds specific software businesses which provide specialized, mission-critical software solutions. Vela companies invest in becoming leaders in their industries and to better serve their customers. We help companies improve their operations, grow through organic initiatives, and seek acquisitions that can strengthen their market position.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1993590/Infomill.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1993591/Infomill_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Infomill