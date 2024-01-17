Veeva Completes Study Migrations to Veeva Vault EDC for Top Biopharma

In an industry first, all ongoing studies migrated to Vault EDC from legacy EDC

BARCELONA, Spain, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced a top 20 biopharma and Veeva Services migrated 25 ongoing clinical studies to Veeva Vault EDC from a legacy electronic data capture (EDC) application. This successful migration of an entire core study portfolio – including a large study with more than 500 research sites and 7,000 patients – is an important industry first. With migrations complete, the customer plans to use Vault EDC for all current and future trials globally.

Life sciences companies have historically avoided migrating studies due to technical challenges, complex data models, and risk concerns. Vault EDC's proprietary migration capability enables Veeva Services to migrate ongoing studies securely with minimal disruption. With this top 20 biopharma, Vault EDC was used to migrate more than 55 million data points and five million forms safely and efficiently.

"Locked down legacy systems and perceived risks have made the topic of migrating studies a non-starter," said Drew Garty, chief technology officer, Veeva Vault CDMS. "Biopharma companies can now reliably migrate ongoing studies from their legacy applications to Veeva Vault EDC with a repeatable approach that can reduce fees, drive standardization, and provide a better site experience."

Vault EDC's migration capability enables customers to decommission legacy EDC systems while advancing clinical data management. To learn more about Vault EDC, visit veeva.com/eu/VaultEDC.

