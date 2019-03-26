Veeda Clinical Research Reaffirms Quality Credentials With Third Successful NPRA (Malaysian Regulatory Agency) Inspection

AHMEDABAD, India, March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeda Clinical Research Pvt. Ltd., a leading independent CRO, is pleased to announce that our clinical (Shivalik, Ahmedabad) and Bioanalytical facilities (Insignia, Ahmedabad) have successfully completed the third inspection by NPRA (Malaysian Regulatory Agency).

This was a routine study inspection by the NPRA to verify the compliance of the facilities and the studies with the principles of Good Clinical Practices and applicable Good Laboratory Principles. The inspection outcome confirmed Veeda's commitment to the highest Quality standards and compliance with the defined SOPs and regulatory guidelines.

Veeda Clinical Research has successfully cleared 60 regulatory audits in the last 14 years including 19 USFDA Inspections of its facilities and clinical trial sites in last 24 months.

With its focus on sustaining a strong Quality Culture that underscores its Quality Policy and robust Quality Management System, Veeda continues to steadfastly pursue its mission – 'To Strive for Excellence in Quality and endeavour to become the partner of choice for our Sponsors and our Stakeholders'.

ABOUT VEEDA CRO

Veeda is the leading independent CRO in India. Veeda offers a diverse range of clinical studies including bioequivalence as well as PK, PD and Clinical End point studies for Generics, NCE and Biopharmaceuticals. Veeda is a partner of choice for many global pharmaceutical companies and is reputed for its best-in-class scientific knowledge, quality and ethics.

Veeda has an exemplary regulatory track record of successfully completing 29 USFDA, 6 ANVISA, 5 WHO, 3 MHRA, 1 AGES, 1 ANSM, 1 MCC, 12 DCGI and 3 NPRA audits till date.

