Vecima Doubles Distributed Access Architecture Node Capacity, Prepares for 10G

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana, Oct. 1, 2019 /CNW/ - Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX:VCM) announced continued innovation in its EntraTM Distributed Access Architecture (DAA) node portfolio today with the addition of support for two Remote PHY Devices (RPDs) in a single node.

Vecima, with its highly flexible Entra Access Node for DAA, is able to provide a low barrier to entry today with a single RPD node that is easily segmentable as capacity demands increase. The Entra EN8112 node is equipped with a single RPD supporting one downstream service group and two upstream service groups. Alternatively, operators can start with two RPDs equipped as the EN8124 node which supports two downstream service groups and four upstream service groups. Full spectrum OFDM/OFDMA is supported in hardware for each downstream and upstream service group, with capacity limited by CCAP Core support today. Upgrade kits from single RPD to dual RPD support are available.

While capacity is an important reason operators are moving to DAA, multi-vendor interoperability also remains a critical requirement for the industry. Vecima's award winning Entra products, including the Remote PHY Monitor (RPM), Video QAM Manager (VQM), Interactive Video Controller (IVC), and Legacy QAM Adapter (LQA), are leading the industry in a push towards being the most open and flexible products in the marketplace.

"Bringing a truly full capacity, segmentable DAA node solution to the market is a game changer," said Mr. Scott Raaf, Vice President of Product Management at Vecima. "The cable industry has been relying on segmentable nodes to alleviate capacity constraints for more than two decades. Operators need a segmentable solution today because I can't go replace a single legacy node, which was segmented several years ago, with two DAA nodes. Full capacity segmentation is required for the industry to truly operationalize DAA."

The Vecima Entra node family has extensive R-PHY operational support including integration with the leading leakage detection and upstream spectrum capture systems, NDR/NDF, and support from the Vecima Entra Remote PHY Monitor intelligent monitoring and configuration platform.

The Vecima Entra Access Node is shipping to customers today in a single RPD configuration. Lab demonstrations of the dual RPD configuration are available starting this month with full production slated for the end of this calendar year. With a complete roadmap to support Flexible MAC Architecture (FMA), Ethernet aggregation, and Remote OLT (Optical Line Terminal), the Entra Access Node is the cornerstone of Vecima's DAA strategy.

"Earlier this week we talked as a broad industry group here at Expo about the path to 10G. We're going to need flexible, high capacity products like the Entra EN8124 node to get there," said Mr. Colin Howlett, Vice President of Architecture at Vecima.

Vecima will showcase the dual RPD Entra EN8124 at the 2019 SCTE·ISBE Cable-Tec Expo (Booth 1529) this week along with the rest of their end-to-end solutions portfolio. To schedule an appointment, click here.

