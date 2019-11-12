VEB.RF and BRICS Development Banks to Form Common Approaches to Financing for Infrastructure Projects

MOSCOW, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- State Development Corporation VEB.RF signed a Memorandum on Mobilization of Private Investment in Infrastructure with the BRICS Inter-Bank Cooperation Mechanism.

The BRICS Inter-Bank Cooperation Mechanism will create a working group which will study business cases, financing formats, project selection models and legal innovation success stories which contribute to mobilization of private investment in infrastructure.

The Memorandum will establish a new ICM working group and promote the sharing of best infrastructure PPP practices between key BRICS development institutions.

VEB.RF Chairman Igor Shuvalov said "Currently, we see great interest in PPP projects, primarily in infrastructure projects. It is the global trend, which we are striving to implement to ensure sustainable economic growth. The development banks play a special role. Many banks aggregate PPP competencies. We plan to follow this way in Russia by creating an integrated infrastructure development centre. VEB.RF has extensive experience in mobilization of private investment in major transport infrastructure projects; our state corporation's portfolio features dozens of sea, land and air infrastructure assets. Under the supervision of the Government and the President's Executive Office, VEB.RF plays a role in promotion of PPP legal instruments to encourage and mobilize investment."

As a reminder, VEB.RF will hold the presidency of the BRICS Inter-Bank Cooperation Mechanism in 2020. The BRICS Inter-Bank Cooperation Mechanism members are VEB.RF, BNDES, Eximbank of India, CDB, and DBSA. The BRICS ICM was established in 2010 to promote and strengthen economic and investment cooperation between BRICS countries. Currently, the BRICS ICM has five working groups.

VEB.RF is a state development corporation. In partnership with commercial banks and investors, VEB.RF is involved in national projects designed to support high value-added manufacturing, non-resource exports, urban agglomeration and infrastructure development. VEB.RF coordinates activities of the largest national development institutions: Russian Export Centre, DOM.RF, RSMB Corporation, the Far East and Baikal Region Development Fund, MONOGORODA.RF.

