Vazyme Brings COVID-19 Testing Solutions at Medlab 2021

The 2021 Medlab Middle East brought together more than 650 leading firms from over 40 countries and regions and 35,000 visitors. Vazyme is a research and development-focused innovative producer in China with capabilities in developing upstream technologies in-house and in manufacturing finished products. During the exhibition, Vazyme at the booth welcomed a large number of industry professionals and attracted widespread attention with its extensive technology expertise and high-quality products.

Since early 2020 when COVID-19 first made its appearance and began to spread around the world, technology has played a key role in the global fight against the disease. In line with its mission of promoting health maintenance with technology, Vazyme continues to invest in the R&D of innovative solutions and demonstrates its proven capabilities in leveraging technologies to create new products independently and its commitment to addressing the different needs of customers with a comprehensive lineup of offerings.

As a professional supplier of upstream materials, Vazyme differentiated itself from the competition with its display of upstream products and services during the event. Its attention-grabbing next generation sequencing (NGS) technology and materials used in vaccine development helped the company build connections with visitors.

With COVID-19 remaining a threat worldwide, Vazyme continues to make contributions to the prevention and control of the disease's further spread. The firm showcased the 9-minute Rapid Automatic Nucleic Acid Extraction System. By combining its automatic nucleic acid extraction instrument and DNA/RNA extraction kit, the solution is able to deliver the results within 9 minutes, helping improve detection efficiency. The intelligent and easy-to-use product is widely valued by Vazyme's customers for its capabilities in extracting the viral nuclei acid in an accurate, fast and secure manner.

In addition, Vazyme continues to improve its solutions so that its coronavirus detection products can be used in multiple scenarios. The firm's Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Detection Kit also took center stage among the exhibits. The user-friendly product delivers results within 10 minutes while eliminating the need for additional instruments.

In the post-pandemic era, the health authorities in numerous countries are accelerating the pace of coronavirus vaccinations. With the number of vaccinated people constantly on the rise, Vazyme rolled out a range of solutions used to evaluate the efficacy of vaccines that are already available in the market, including the SARS-CoV-2 RBD Protein IgG Detection Kit that displays results within 15 minutes without the need for additional instruments and the Anti-SARS-CoV-2 Neutralizing Antibody ELISA Kit that offers high-throughput and precise detection. Many industry professionals gathered at the firm's booth seeking to get more information about the two competitive products.

With the in vitro diagnosis sector growing rapidly, industry players are required to strengthen their capabilities in developing new and unique products at a faster pace. Vazyme is committed to pursuing excellence backed by ongoing innovations and breakthroughs in the field of in vitro diagnosis, while rolling out new products based on market demand and customer feedback as it continues to further broaden its in vitro diagnostic portfolio. Specifically, the company's Automatic Quantum Dot Fluorescence Immunoassay Analyzer QD-S2000 and Quantum Dot Fluorescence Immunoassay Analyzer QD-S600 were highly praised by buyers and visitors for their high-throughput analysis, automated operation, reliability and efficiency.

Looking ahead, the company plans to capitalize on its proven products and services to support the global fight against COVID-19 while improving health maintenance and boosting the development of in vitro diagnosis. Vazyme invites all interested parties to meet again at the Medica Trade Fair in Germany scheduled to take place from 15 to 18 November, 2021.

About Vazyme

Founded in 2012, Vazyme is one of the few R&D-focused innovative biotechnology firms in China that has capabilities in developing upstream technologies in-house and manufacturing finished products. With an ongoing commitment to innovation and based on its proprietary key generic technology platform, the company has built a business network spanning biological research, in vitro diagnosis and biomedicine. Vazyme has developed eight series of proprietary POCT diagnostic reagents and related control materials covering cardiovascular and cerebrovascular diseases, inflammation, prepotency, gastric functions, autoimmunity, renal functions, chronic disease management as well as respiratory diseases.

