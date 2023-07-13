VASS strengthens its presence in Benelux and Greece with the appointment of Domenico Vaccaro as Managing Director

The company appoints Domenico Vaccaro as Managing Director of Benelux and Greece to accelerate its growth in the region.

MADRID, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VASS, the leading digital solutions company, has appointed Domenico Vaccaro as Managing Director of Benelux and Greece. In this new role, Domenico will be responsible for leading VASS' value proposition, and driving its growth in both regions.

"I am delighted to join VASS as Managing Director at this exciting time of the international expansion journey of company," said Domenico Vaccaro. "I am looking forward to the challenge of leading and driving this successful Spanish company globally, strengthening and consolidating its presence in key European markets such as Benelux and Greece".

Domenico Vaccaro holds a degree in Computer Engineering from the University of Roma La Sapienza (Italy) and has held senior positions throughout his career. Prior to joining VASS, he was General Manager of the Belgian subsidiary of a major Italian technology consulting services group whose main clients are European Union agencies.

"We are delighted to welcome Domenico to VASS. His experience and leadership will be key to expanding and strengthening our value proposition in the region, where we are already operating increasingly in both the public administration and private sector," said Francisco Javier Latasa, Chairman and Global CEO of VASS.

Domenico Vaccaro's appointment comes amid VASS' international expansion, already present in 26 countries in Europe, America and Asia. Currently, more than 50% of the company's total revenues are generated outside Spain.

About VASS

VASS is a leading digital solutions company present in 26 countries in Europe, the Americas and Asia, with more than 4,700 professionals.

VASS helps large companies in their digital transformation process, developing and executing the most innovative and scalable projects, from strategy to operations.

The company is fully committed to society. In 2019 the VASS Foundation was created to promote research, foster tech talent, and enable the transition to a digital society. VASS allocates 2% of its profits and 1% of the entire team's time to community initiatives.

All of VASS' growth comes from its talented people, passion for innovation, and a constant search for improvement, always the VASS way: "Complex made simple".

SOURCE VASS