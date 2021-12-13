Variable Frequency Drive Market size worth $ 26,897.3 Million, Globally, by 2028 at 5.2% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Some of the major factors expected to drive the market include increasing demand for energy-optimized products from the residential, commercial, industrial sectors, and increasing investments in infrastructure.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Variable Frequency Drive Market" By Type (AC Drives, DC Drives), By Power Rating (Micro Power Drive, Low Power Drive), By Application (Pumps, Fans, Compressors), By End-Users (Oil & Gas, Industrial), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Variable Frequency Drive Market size was valued at USD 18,190.1 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 26,897.3 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2021 to 2028.

Global Variable Frequency Drive Market Overview

The rise in demand for energy-efficient solutions across various industries such as cement, pulp, and paper, chemical, waste & wastewater is expected to drive the Variable Frequency Drive Market. VFD application areas include compressors, fans, pumps, conveyors, among others. Compared to conventional motor drives, VFD has greater functionality and operation capabilities.

Increasing demand for HVAC installation is further expected to boost the market. The use of high-performance HVAC equipment can lead to 10%–40% of energy savings. Thus, a rise in demand for smart homes is expected to increase demand for HVAC systems and thus, VFD. In August 2021, ABB's ACH580 variable frequency drives developed for HVAC applications, enabled 25% energy savings in the tallest building in Africa, The Iconic Tower. Stricter regulations coming up surrounding energy efficiency are further expected to create demand for VFD. For instance, the Indian government's Energy Conservation Act has urged industries to switch to energy-efficient machinery and equipment, creating demand for Variable Frequency drives.

Similarly, the Department of Energy (DOE), has also enabled energy-efficiency standards for industrial products such as pumps, compressors, electric motors, among others. Thus, with the rising number of stringent regulations surrounding energy efficiency across various industries and industrial products, demand for Variable Frequency Drive is bound to increase. With urbanization and industrialization on a rise, especially in developing countries, an increasing number of residential and commercial buildings are expected to come up, increasing usage of cement, Variable Frequency Drive is used in the cement industry, and with this rise, its demand is also expected to boost.

Key Developments

In July 2021 , ABB's medium voltage drives provided an energy-efficient pumping in a major desalination plant, Saline Water Conversion Corporation's (SWCC) water treatment plant based in Jubail, Saudi Arabia . The plant used ABB's digitally enabled-ACS2000 medium voltage variable speed drives (VSD) to reduce energy consumption.

, ABB's medium voltage drives provided an energy-efficient pumping in a major desalination plant, Saline Water Conversion Corporation's (SWCC) water treatment plant based in Jubail, . The plant used ABB's digitally enabled-ACS2000 medium voltage variable speed drives (VSD) to reduce energy consumption. In June 2021 , Eaton launched the PowerXL DM1 micro variable frequency drive for end-users within the industrial and commercial sectors.

, Eaton launched the PowerXL DM1 micro variable frequency drive for end-users within the industrial and commercial sectors. In December 2020 , Rockwell Automation expanded its Kinetix 5100 Servo Drive in 480V available for use in a wide range of applications such as or packaging, converting print, and web, machine and assembly, and life sciences.

Key Players

The major players in the market are ABB, Eaton, General Electric, Hitachi Ltd., Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric, Siemens AG, The Danfoss Group, WEG S.A., Yaskawa Electric Corporation and among others.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Variable Frequency Drive Market On the basis of Type, End-Users, Application, Power Rating, and Geography.

Variable Frequency Drive Market, By Type

AC Drives



DC Drives



Servo Drives

Variable Frequency Drive Market, By Power Rating

Micro Power Drive



Low Power Drive



Medium Power Drive



High Power Drive

Variable Frequency Drive Market, By Application

Pumps



Fans



Conveyers



Compressors



Others

Variable Frequency Drive Market, By End-Users

Oil & Gas



Industrial



Power Generation



Infrastructure

Variable Frequency Drive Market by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

SOURCE Verified Market Research