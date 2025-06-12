LONDON, June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantage Connect proudly served as a key sponsor of the UK-GCC Private Capital Alliance Summit, held on 28 May 2025, reinforcing its commitment to facilitating cross-border collaboration and institutional engagement in the private capital space. The summit brought together prominent investors, fund managers, policymakers, and financial institutions from the UK and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) regions to explore growth opportunities in private capital and alternative investment sectors.

Vantage Connect Supports UK-GCC Private Capital Alliance Summit 2025 as Official Sponsor

As official sponsor and exhibitor, Vantage Connect – the institutional arm of global multi-asset broker Vantage Markets – played a pivotal role in the summit, offering a platform for deeper dialogue and connection among stakeholders from both regions, highlighting the importance of cross-border partnerships and alternative capital structures in today's evolving market environment.

"We are delighted to have Vantage Connect as a key sponsor of this year's UK-GCC Private Capital Alliance Summit. Their support has been instrumental in fostering dialogue between investors and institutions from both regions. Vantage Connect's presence underscores the importance of innovation and trusted partnerships in advancing cross-border capital flows and shaping the future of private investment," said Imtiaz Hussain, CEO of the UK-GCC Private Capital Alliance.

By participating in high-level conversations and demonstrating its capabilities as a trusted institutional partner, Vantage Connect reaffirmed its position at the forefront of institutional trading and investment innovation. The event also offered an ideal opportunity to build relationships with new partners and further strengthen Vantage's presence in the UK and MENA markets.

About Vantage Connect

Vantage Connect is the institutional arm of Vantage Markets, offering bespoke liquidity solutions and multi-asset trading access to hedge funds, brokers, asset managers, and family offices. With advanced technology and deep market expertise, it supports institutional clients in navigating global financial markets with confidence.

