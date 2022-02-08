Valuation of Poly Coated Paper Market to surpass US$ 29.9 Bn by 2031; Shift of Foodservice Industry toward Paper-based Packaging, Notes TMR Study

- Demand for biodegradable polymer coated paper to spur massive profitable opportunities to coating manufacturers in poly coated paper market

- Increasing preference of paper packaging solutions especially for pharmaceuticals and food industries to propel growth; Asia Pacific poly coated paper market to expand 2.1 times during forecast period

ALBANY, N.Y., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Advancements in paper making machines are expanding the scope of sustainable and compostable packaging solutions for the end-use industries. Subsequently, manufacturers in the poly coated paper market are unveiling biodegradable polymers to develop environmentally friendly products. The poly coated paper market is projected to advance at CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period of 2021–2031.

Poly coated paper manufacturers are focused on making supply chain sustainable through digital transformation of their operations. In particular, a robust and resilient chain enables them to reduce the lead times and manage the disruptions in the value chain comprising raw material suppliers and packaging companies in the poly coated paper market. In addition, technologically advanced papermaking machines have helped reduce the environmental footprint of paper packaging processes, thereby expanding the revenue potential for the next few years.

Steady demand for paper-based packaging for the pharmaceutical and food industries will generate incremental avenues for market players during the forecast period. Other end-use industries in the poly coated paper market are consumer goods, agriculture, and personal care & cosmetics industries.

Key Findings of Poly Coated Paper Market Study

Polyolefin Polymer Gathering Traction for Coating Application: Polyolefin polymers was the most utilized materials and the segment contributed 81.1% market share in 2021, finds the TMR study on the poly coated paper market. The ease of sourcing and the versatility of use of the polymer have underpinned abundant revenue streams over the years.

Polyolefin polymers was the most utilized materials and the segment contributed 81.1% market share in 2021, finds the TMR study on the poly coated paper market. The ease of sourcing and the versatility of use of the polymer have underpinned abundant revenue streams over the years. Extensive R&D in Sustainable Solutions Spurring Use of Biodegradable Polymers: Biodegradable polymers are gaining popularity as sustainable food packaging solution in the poly coated paper market. The demand for the product segment is expected to rise for the packaging of cosmetics and personal care products on the back of the growing burden on pollution from disposal of single-use plastics. The increasing inclination of the foodservice industry toward adopting sustainable packaging solution is spurring the sales prospects, concur the analysts of the report on the poly coated paper market. Furthermore, strides made in HoReCa (Hotels, Restaurants, and Cafés) industry are reinforcing the growth avenues.

Poly Coated Paper Market: Key Drivers

A shift from plastics to paper-based packaging is driving lucrative avenues in the poly coated paper market. Advancements in the nanotechnologies and R&D in surface coating systems have extended the horizon.

Strict regulations on the use of single-use plastic packaging products have boosted the market outlook. A case in point is the persuading businesses in the food service industry to reduce waste from the single-use packaging products.

Poly Coated Paper Market: Regional Growth Dynamics

Asia Pacific is a highly lucrative poly coated paper market. The regional market is projected to expand 2.1 X during forecast period. Rise in utilization of poly coated paper for food, personal care & cosmetics, and pharmaceutical packaging has spurred the revenue generation, asserts the analysts in the TMR study on poly coated paper market.

Poly Coated Paper Market: Key Players

The report provides a detailed evaluation of the key financials of various companies, strategies by top players, and their SWOT analysis. Some of the key players in the poly coated paper market are Billerudkorsnas AB, Nordic Paper AS, Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj, Feldmuehle GmbH, ITC Limited, Mondi Plc., International Paper Company, Gascogne Group, Stora Enso Oyj, and WestRock Company. The study has made an assessment of the segmental revenue of the company over the past five years.

Global Poly Coated Paper Market Segmentation

Poly Coated Paper Market by Coating Material

Polyolefin Polymers

Polyethylene (PE)



High Density Polyethylene (HDPE)





Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE)



Polypropylene (PP)

Functional Polyolefins

Ethylene Acrylic Acid Copolymer (EAA)



Ethylene Acrylate Copolymer

Biodegradable Polymers

Acrylic Polymers

EVOH/PVOH

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Others Coating Material (Block Copolymer, Rubber, Starch)

Poly Coated Paper Market by Application

Packaging

Rigid



Cups & Lids





Trays





Boxes





Blisters



Flexible



Bags & Pouches





Tapes & Labels





Films & Wraps

Printing

Poly Coated Paper Market by End Use

Food

Bakery & Confectionery



Ready-to-eat



Fruits & Vegetables



Food Grains



Dairy Products

Pharmaceuticals

Consumer Goods

Agriculture

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Others

Poly Coated Paper Market by Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

