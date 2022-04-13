Valmet to supply a sizing section rebuild to Productora Nacional de Papel in Mexico

HELSINKI, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet will supply a sizing section rebuild to Productora Nacional de Papel in Mexico. In the project, the board machine 1 (BM 1) will be upgraded to improve strength properties and add new coated white-top testliner grades (WTL) to the machine's product portfolio. The start-up of the rebuilt machine is scheduled to take place by the end of 2023.

The order is included in Valmet's orders received of the first quarter 2022. The value of the order will not be disclosed. The total value of an order of this type and delivery scope is typically around EUR 15–20 million.

"We want to increase the number of board products in our product portfolio and improve the strength properties of all our products. We consider Valmet to be a very reliable and trusted partner. Our previous projects with Valmet have been successful," says Francisco Torres Vázquez, CEO of Productora Nacional de Papel and Cartones Ponderosa, a sister company of Productora Nacional.

"Valmet has had the pleasure to work with Productora Nacional and its sister companies in many successful projects. Our good references, technical know-how on the sizing process, and the low energy consumption of our air dryers were seen as clear differentiating factors," says Hector Rios, Director at Valmet, Mexico.

Technical information about the delivery

Valmet's delivery for BM 1 will include a new OptiRun Hybrid afterdryer section to increase the machine's drying capacity. OptiSizer Film with supply systems will be installed to improve board strength. The sizer will be followed by a TurnFloat web turning unit, an OptiDry Coat air dryer and an OptiAir heat recovery system for the air dryers. The delivery will also include spare parts and consumables.

The board machine with a 6,700-mm-wide fabric will produce testliner, corrugated medium and coated WTL grades within a basis weight range of 90–250 g/m2. The design speed of the new parts will be 700 m/min with a daily design capacity of approximately 700 tons.

About the customer Productora Nacional de Papel

Productora Nacional de Papel is located in San Luis Potosi, Mexico, and is part of the Mexican Editorial Organization (OEM). Productora Nacional de Papel has a total of 370 employees across its facilities.

Valmet is a leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. With our automation systems and flow control solutions we serve an even wider base of process industries.

We aim to become the global champion in serving our customers. Our 17,000 professionals work close to our customers and are committed to improving our customers' performance – every day.

The company has over 220 years of industrial history and a strong track record in continuous improvement and renewal. In 2022, a major milestone was achieved, when flow control company Neles was merged into Valmet. The combined company net sales in 2021 was approximately EUR 4.5 billion based on the respective company figures.

Valmet's shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki and the head office is in Espoo, Finland.

