Valmet to supply a fine paper making line to Asia Symbol XinHui in China

HELSINKI, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet will supply a fine paper making line with stock preparation and an extensive scope of automation to Asia Symbol (Guangdong) Paper in XinHui, China. The new high-capacity fine paper making line will be designed to produce top-quality woodfree uncoated paper (WFU) grades. The start-up of PM 13 is scheduled for 2022.

The order is included in Valmet's orders received of the third quarter 2020. The value of the order will not be disclosed. The total value of an order of this type and delivery scope is typically around EUR 80-100 million.

PM 13 follows the long sequence of Valmet-supplied fine paper making lines deliveries to RGE Group, Asia Symbol's parent company. In 2012, Valmet-delivered PM 11 was started-up in XinHui, and PM 12 in 2017. Also, three other machines have been delivered to PT Riau Andalan in Indonesia.

"We chose Valmet to deliver the third paper machine to XinHui PM 13 project, because Valmet is not only a professional paper machine designer and manufacturer but also a reliable partner. We rely on Valmet's experience and the team's expertise to achieve a successful start-up of PM 13, as that is what we did together on the previous projects," says Steven Hung, Managing Director of Asia Symbol (Guangdong).

"The project is representing the long-lasting and good cooperation between Asia Symbol and Valmet. The XinHui references have been operating reliably, and the performance is excellent. The know-how of Asia Symbol is supported by our expertise and the technology that suits these types of fast and wide machines. Together we have built the world leading WFU lines both in productivity and quality," says Mika Ollikainen, Vice President, Sales and Marketing at Valmet.

Technical information about Valmet's delivery

Xinhui PM 13 will be quite similar to its predecessor, the very well performing PM 11 and PM 12. The delivery for PM 13 will include a high-speed fine paper making line from stock preparation to reel and winders with air systems and clothing for the whole machine line. The stock preparation delivery will include stock lines for softwood, hardwood and BCTMP (bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp), bale handling with automatic dewiring system, broke, white water and approach flow systems.

The delivery will also include an OptiFlo Gap headbox and an OptiFormer Gap with shoe and blade technology for the best paper quality, OptiPress Linear with two shoe presses for excellent profiles and dewatering capacity, and OptiRun Single and Hybrid drying sections with Valmet Hirun Web Stabilizers to ensure runnability at high speeds. The drying section will be followed by an OptiSizer Film surface sizing unit with a supply system and air turning device, an OptiCalender Hard calender for finalizing the end quality, an OptiReel Center center-driven reel and two OptiWin Drum two-drum winders. The delivery will also include runnability equipment and closed hood for the paper machine.

The wide automation package includes Valmet DNA Automation System for process and drive controls as well as runnability and condition monitoring and Valmet IQ Quality Management Solution with a full-scale quality control, moisturizing profiler, and machine vision systems consisting of web monitoring (WMS) and web inspection systems (WIS). The delivery will also include comprehensive Paper Machine Clothing, spare parts and consumables packages.

The 9,350-mm-wide (wire) fine paper machine will produce woodfree uncoated, offset and copy paper grades with the basis weight range of 50-120 g/m2. The design speed of the machine will be 1,800 m/min.

Information about the customer Asia Symbol

Asia Symbol, established in China in 2005, is a leading producer of pulp and paper under the RGE (Royal Golden Eagle) Group. Using renewable fiber that is sourced responsibly, Asia Symbol has an annual production of 2 million tons of pulp, 1 million tons of fine paper and 530,000 tons of paper board at its plants in Shandong (Rizhao) and Guangdong (Xinhui) provinces in China. Its main products are BHKP, NBKP, liquid packaging board, high grade ivory board and uncoated woodfree printing and office paper.

