Valmet to deliver a multifuel boiler plant to Veolia Energie ČR in the Czech Republic

HELSINKI, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet will deliver a multifuel boiler plant to Veolia Energie ČR, a.s. in Prerov in the Czech Republic. The new boiler will replace an old coal-fired unit and strengthen Veolia's strategy to move toward more environmentally friendly production of district heat and electricity.

The order was included in Valmet's orders received of the first quarter 2021. Typically, the value of this kind of order is EUR 35-40 million. The boiler plant will be taken over by the customer in January 2023.

"We chose Valmet based on the criteria of public procurement, in other words, on the combination of price and operational costs for 15 years. Valmet has a high number of running references and long experience with boilers. That is why we trust Valmet and already cherish our future relationship," says Jaromir Novak, Head of Technical Department, Veolia Energie ČR.

"This is yet another great example of how Valmet can support decarbonization in the energy sector. We will even reuse the existing boiler house to help reduce not only CO 2 emissions from energy production but also from constructing the power plant. With flexible use of biomass and waste in all possible mixtures, the plant is fit for the challenging energy transition," says Jari Niemelä, Director, Boilers and Gasifiers, Valmet.

Technical information about the delivery

Valmet's delivery scope includes a 40 MW th Valmet BFB Boiler utilizing bubbling fluidized bed combustion technology. The boiler steam production is 52 t/h at 4.2 MPa(g) and 420°C. The multifuel boiler is designed to run from 0 to 100% on refuse-derived fuel (RDF) and/or biomass.

Additionally, the delivery includes a flue gas cleaning system, refurbishment of an existing steel structure and its modification, electrification and instrumentation as well as an upgrade of an existing automation system.

About the customer

Veolia Energie ČR, a.s. is one of the largest independent producers of electricity and district heat in cogeneration in the Czech Republic. The company is part of Veolia Group, the global leader in optimized resource management. With nearly 178,780 employees worldwide, the group designs and provides water, waste and energy management solutions that contribute to the sustainable development of communities and industries.

