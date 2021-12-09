Valmet to collaborate with Metsä Board Husum in Sweden to increase folding boxboard production capacity and to improve efficiency and environmental performance

Valmet Oyj's press release on December 9, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. EET

HELSINKI, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet will supply a long-term Performance Agreement and a board machine rebuild to Metsä Board Husum in Sweden. The main goal is to increase board machine BM 1's Overall Equipment Efficiency (OEE) and annual folding boxboard (FBB) capacity by 200,000 tonnes. Valmet delivered BM 1 to Metsä Board in 2016 . The start-up of the rebuilt BM 1 is scheduled to take place in the fall of 2023.

The order is included in Valmet's orders received of the fourth quarter 2021. The value of the order will not be disclosed. The total value of an order of this type and delivery scope is typically around EUR 70–80 millions.

Currently, the annual FBB capacity of BM 1 is 400,000 tonnes, and after the investment it will rise to 600,000 tonnes. Metsä Board is responding to the growing demand for sustainably produced packaging materials that support the circular economy.

"We were looking for one reliable partner who could deliver this extensive project from stock preparation to winders, and additionally support our long-term efficiency improvement efforts. We also demanded quite low CO 2 emission levels for the size drying as well as highly automated parent roll logistics. Valmet was able to meet all of these requirements," says Ari Kiviranta, Senior Vice President, Technology, Metsä Board.

"At Valmet, we are extremely happy to continue this deep collaboration with Metsä Board to develop the Husum Mill further. Our long and trustworthy cooperation with both the customer and the mill have played a key role in this journey," says Mikko Tani, Area Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Valmet.

Technical information about the delivery

Valmet's delivery for the BM 1 rebuild will include a Performance Agreement, additional equipment for the stock preparation system, and significant improvements to the whole machine and the following parent roll handling, off-machine coater, and winder.

In 2022, already before the rebuild of BM 1, the life cycle Performance Agreement will be set up by establishing the tools and a common way to operate. The agreement work will be started by improving the current BM 1's overall equipment efficiency (OEE). The work will continue by supporting the start-up and further optimization of BM 1's efficiency. The agreement will be based on Valmet's Industrial Internet solutions and Performance Center operations. This collaboration will ensure a first-class start-up and high performance during the entire life cycle of the machine.

For BM 1, Valmet's delivery will include equipment for stock preparation, and the broke collection system will be upgraded to meet the new requirements. Small improvements will be done in the wet end to improve the runnability and to increase the drying capacity. Most of the improvements will be done in the dry end of BM 1: the drying capacity of the predryer and afterdryer sections will be significantly increased by adding more dryer cylinders, a new OptiSizer Film with supply system s and air dryers, and a new OptiCalender Hard and OptiReel Linear will be also included in the delivery. The existing unwind and reel of the off-machine coater will be upgraded as well. The delivery will also include highly automated transfer rails and parent roll carts, which will connect BM 1, BM 2, and the off-machine coater to a new OptiWin Drum two-drum winder and other winders. All the machines and equipment included in Valmet's delivery will be delivered installed.

The board machine with a 7,250-mm-wide fabric produces folding boxboard and liquid packaging board with a basis weight range of 155–355 g/m2. The mechanical design speed of the new parts will be 1,000 m/min.

About the customer Metsä Board

Metsä Board, part of Metsä Group, is a leading European producer of premium fresh fiber paperboards. The company focuses on lightweight and high-quality folding boxboards, food service boards, and white kraftliners. The pure fresh fibers the company uses in its products are a renewable resource, traceable to origin in sustainably managed northern forests. Metsä Board is a forerunner in sustainability and aims for completely fossil free mills and raw materials by 2030. Together with its customers, Metsä Board develops innovative packaging solutions to create better consumer experiences with less environmental impact.

Jari Vähäpesola, President, Paper business line, Valmet, tel. +358 40 558 6555

Mikko Tani, Area Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Valmet, tel. +358 40 564 2007

Valmet is the leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. We aim to become the global champion in serving our customers.

Valmet's strong technology offering includes pulp mills, tissue, board and paper production lines, as well as power plants for bioenergy production. Our advanced services and automation solutions improve the reliability and performance of our customers' processes and enhance the effective utilization of raw materials and energy.

Valmet's net sales in 2020 were approximately EUR 3.7 billion. Our 14,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day. Valmet's head office is in Espoo, Finland and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.

