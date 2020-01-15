Valda Energy Announces Energy Agreement With AXPO

BICESTER, England, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Valda Energy, a new energy supplier to the UK SME business market, and AXPO, a leader in European energy trading, have just announced a three-year deal for energy supply.

Steve James, CEO of Valda Energy, says: "This agreement with AXPO will be fundamental to our business objectives and growth ambitions. Underpinning our pricing and power purchasing strategy, the agreement demonstrates Valda's credibility and viability in the supply market. We are very pleased to be able to combine Axpo's capability with Valda's experience and new technology, to deliver a market leading proposition.

"Valda Energy are here to challenge the SME supplier market and be a viable alternative to the current crop of suppliers. This partnership allows us to offer our pricing certainty – along with outstanding customer service and digital first solutions."

David Soper, Commercial Director at Valda Energy, adds: "This partnership with AXPO gives us access to the long and short term commodity market which ensures we can manage the risks associated with the constantly changing market conditions and offer fully hedged fixed term contracts to our customers."

Steven McCarthy, Head of UK Origination at Axpo, comments: "Axpo is recognised as being reliable, sustainable and innovative which closely matches Valda Energy's philosophy. The partnership with Valda Energy is an important milestone for Axpo UK as we are expanding our B2B business activities."

The Valda Energy management team bring many years of senior-level industry experience, having operated and run supply businesses in the energy supply market since it deregulated. By combining their knowledge with the use of the latest technologies, such as outstanding cloud-based customer service, accurate invoicing and automated smart metering, they aim to be the SME business choice for gas and electricity.

Steve James concludes: "Our commitment to customers is to provide outstanding service, green backed energy and technology driven account management at the best price possible. Our agreement with Axpo allows us the platform to realise and deliver our customer centric proposition."

Valda Energy, launched in October 2019 are based in Bicester, Oxfordshire, supply gas and electricity to the UK SME business market. With straightforward account management, excellent customer service and green backed energy offering customers a totally renewable power mix.

The Axpo Group produces, trades and distributes energy reliably for over 3 million people and several thousand companies in Switzerland and in over 30 countries throughout Europe and the United States. Around 4.500 employees combine the expertise from 100 years of climate-friendly power production with innovative strength for a sustainable energy future. Axpo is an international leader in energy trading and in the development of tailor-made energy solutions for its customers.

