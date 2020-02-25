V24 Media the Publisher of Vogue in Czech Republic and Slovak Republic Announces Plans for 2020 After Recording a Ground Breaking Second Year

Vogue CS reinforces the brand's status as the fashion bible and leads with the launch of new titles and expansion of Vogue Live 2020

PRAGUE, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- V24 Media the publisher of Vogue CS announced today its strategic initiatives for 2020 following a successful second year of operations in the Czech Republic and Slovak Republic. The company plans increased investment in 2020 to further accelerate the development of its core activities and to consolidate its market leadership including:

Expanded Vogue CS print and digital platforms

The launch of new titles

A groundbreaking "Vogue Live 2020" lineup of speakers and content

Exclusive brand partnerships with global leaders in fashion, lifestyle and the arts

Sustainability initiatives focused on the responsibility of the fashion industry

Vogue CS has reinforced its position in the Czech and Slovak market as the voice of authority on luxury fashion while delivering a highly acclaimed and distinctive product to its readers, followers and live event attendees.

On May 31, 2019, the first Vogue Live event "Shaping the Future of Fashion" was held in Prague in the gardens of the Mandarin Oriental Hotel. The conference featured the legendary Suzy Menkes, Karina Dobrotvorskaya and Karolina Kurkova. The event was as held to much acclaim and heralded by celebrities, fashion impresarios and business leaders.

In 2020, Vogue Live will raise its game in a significant way and again bring world class speakers and attendees. Don't miss our forthcoming announcement on Vogue Live 2020 and special guests.

Vogue CS continues to grow its readers and followers:

Number of subscribers: 4119

Average monthly printed circulation for 2019: 23,000

Average monthly number of copies sold for the year 2019: 15 855

Total number of Facebook and Instagram followers: 115 000

The following is a timeline of key highlights:

January and February 2019: Double issue covered by the awesome Eva Herzigova shot by Pamella Hanson in Ibiza, Spain. Born in the Czech Republic, Eva Herzigová, has been featured in Vogue for more than three decades, returns to her native country and shining bright. Alongside Eva, top models Maryna Linchuk and Eniko Mihalik are featured in this issue.

February 2019: The March issue featured Karen Elson on the cover. Michal Pudelka photographed her as well-known artist and stage designer Ester Krumbach.

March 2019: The iconic April "Swan Edition" covered the premiere of Swan Lake performed at the Czech National Theater. Model Grace Hartzel in the famous black and white swan costume photographed by Dan Beleiu took the country by storm in one of our most popular issues.

April 2019: The cover star of the May edition is the one and only Gigi Hadid shot exclusively for Vogue CS by Helena Christensen. Vogue CS was the first magazine to be given access to the sprawling Hadid farm in Pennsylvania. This issue will be the guide post for the fashion publishing industry in the Czech Republic and Slovakia with respect to the electricity generated upon release. We lit up the sky.

May 2019: The Vogue CS June edition features Pamela Anderson on the cover shot by Dan Beleiu on the French Riviera. This was Pamela's first Vogue cover ever and she gave an interview that discussed her political views as well as her experience as an 80s television icon. The legendary Jan Saudek was featured in the same issue.

June 2019: Two days before the inauguration of the new Slovak President Zuzana Čaputová, the July edition of Vogue CS featured the President on the cover. President Čaputová gave an interview discussing her views on a broad set of topics. A historic President and historic issue -Only in Vogue CS.

July 2019: the August edition celebrates sports and the athletes of our time. Gold medal Olympian Esther Ledecka was photographed by Bryan Adams. When you think of sports in the Czech Republic the name Jaromir Jagr is top of mind. We brought together Jagr and Ledecka two of the most influential athletes of our time in an interview that people continue to talk about.

August 2019: Our September issue is the largest issue of the year and we published it in grand style with three covers featuring Giedre Dukauskaite, Georgia May Jagger and Grace Bol. All three models were photographed separately for the covers sans clothing and featuring accessories only.

September 2019: In our October issue, Helena Christensen, one of the most famous top models of the 1990s, invited Vogue CS to her home on the Danish North Sea coast. Helena was featured in a stunning cover shot photographed by Swedish photographer Pauliene Suzor.

October 2019: Vogue CS comes out with a November issue celebrating sexual diversity in the Who am I? issue. Hanne Gaby, a Belgian top model and intersexual is featured on the cover.

November 2019: The December issue, is released just days before the 30th Anniversary of the Velvet Revolution with two covers - Charlotte Geinsbourgh, taken by Anton Corbijn for Vogue CS in New York and a mass photograph of 17 students by Branislav Šimovčik. In addition, 89 limited magazines by four artists Adam Štěch, Pasta Oner, Jiří G. Dokoupil and David Černý were printed in cooperation with DSC Gallery to commemorate this event.

December 2019: The January edition is dedicated to Vogue Values, specifically the sustainability and responsibility of fashion and the fashion industry. Petra Nemcova appeared on the cover and gave birth to her first son, Bodhi, just a few days after the photo shoot.

Michaela Seewald, V24 Media Owner and Director commented: "I am thrilled with the results of our second year. We have continued to build a world class team retaining and hiring best of breed editorial and commercial staff. We are reminded every day by our readers, partners and customers of the essential role that Vogue CS plays in this market where we aim to meet the significant pent up demand for an incredible fashion publication. I am happy to say we are achieving this and I am proud of the team that I lead day-in and day-out".

Andrea Bechounkova, Editor in Chief at Vogue CS added: "I'd like to thank our clients, partners, readers, followers, contributors, the leading fashion brands in the world, the talented models that grace our pages, the terrific photographers and our world class staff for helping build a truly unique product in Vogue CS. Our promise is that the best is yet to come and year after year we hope that you agree that we continue to achieve this. I want to thank Michaela Seewald for her leadership and support".

About Vogue CS

Vogue CS is published by Prague based V24 Media a next generation publishing platform in partnership with Conde Nast International focusing on delivering inspirational content and visuals in print and online. The company is founded by Michaela Seewald with the founding team including Vogue CS Editor-in-Chief Andrea Behounkova and Vogue CS Creative director Jan Kralicek. The Czech/Slovak edition of Vogue is the 24th edition in the world. Vogue is published in the United States, Great Britain, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Russia, Japan, China, Taiwan, Mexico and Latin America, in the Middle East, Korea, Brazil, Australia, Portugal, India, Turkey, Thailand, Poland, Greece and Ukraine.

