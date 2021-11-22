Uzbek Contractor Triumph Progress Completes Largest Vaccine Cold Store in Central Asia

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Triumph Progress LLC, a leading Tashkent-based construction company, is pleased to announce its completion of the biggest cold store for vaccines in Central Asia, the hub for a nation-wide network of vaccine storage facilities built on behalf of the Uzbekistan Ministry of Health.

The new complex, built with the support of the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), includes nearly 1,000 sq. meters for vaccine storage on one floor with three walk-in cold rooms and a series of freezers, including ultracold units capable of storing up to 3,000 litres. A 1,000 sq. meter second floor is designed to store ancillary equipment and supplies. A control room incorporates systems to monitor temperatures and associated infrastructure. The facility gets its power from two separate electrical grids and is equipped with a powerful backup diesel generator.

"We are immensely proud of this project," Bobomurod Kenjaev, general director of Triumph Progress, said. "It meets the highest international safety and environmental standards and represents a major addition to our nation's health care system. It is also very important project for vaccination during the coronavirus pandemic. We were very pleased to have been selected to build it, along with 11 of the 20 other vaccine storage facilities that have been created across the country since 2017."

At a commissioning ceremony held Friday, Uzbekistan Health Minister Behzod Musaev said:

"It is very timely to commission a cold storage of such a scale since the Government of Uzbekistan pays major attention to the health of children and the prevention of diseases amongst the population. We expect this warehouse to become a logistics hub for the entire national immunization program and to greatly enhance our capacity to supply and manage vaccines. I would like to thank our international partners, and above all UNICEF, for their assistance in strengthening the cold chain system in Uzbekistan."

About Triumph Progress LLC

Founded in 2014, Triumph Progress is headquartered in Tashkent and has been engaged in major residential, institutional and industrial construction projects across Uzbekistan. The company also invests in agricultural projects.

