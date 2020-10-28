Uswitch: UK Households Could Save £1.4bn By Turning Thermostats Down By Just 1°c

Uswitch study shows an estimated 17 million homes in the UK (nearly two thirds of households) set their thermostat above 20°C [1] , but turning it down by just one degree could save up to £80 a year on energy bills [2]

The average temperature in a UK home is 20°C [1] — a full degree higher than climate change experts recommend [3]

A tenth of UK homes heat their home to 25°C or above [1] , hotter than it currently is in Tenerife

The flush of youth — young people are the most likely to turn their thermostat all the way up to 25°C or above [1]

Uswitch.com offers tips on the best ways to save energy and money at home during the winter.

LONDON, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Two thirds of UK households are turning up their thermostat to over 20°C to keep them warm this autumn[1], but setting it just one degree lower could save them £1.4billion[1] while also meeting recommendations set by climate change experts, new research by Uswitch.com , the comparison and switching service, has revealed.

The average UK household is setting its thermostat to 20°C[1], a degree higher than the Committee on Climate Change recommends in the battle to combat climate change[3].

An estimated 17.7 million UK households (64%) are setting their thermostat to 20°C or higher, while 2.7 million households are setting it to 25°C or more[1] - hotter than Tenerife is at present[4].

Research by Uswitch.com shows turning your thermostat down by just 1°C could actually save you as much as £80 per year. It means the 17.7 million households setting thermostats above 20°C could save £1.4billion, if they turned the temperature down a degree[1].

The research also showed that younger people are more likely to crank their heating all the way up to 25°C or above, with 21% of those aged 18-24 saying this is their preferred temperature, compared to just 3% of those aged 55 or older[1].

60% of over 55s say they set their thermostat to 20°C or above. Age UK recommends older people keep the rooms they use most at 21°C[5].

Uswitch.com has produced a guide on free energy-saving tips which suggests turning off lights and cooking food using a microwave as two small ways which can help save energy and cut down bills.

Sarah Broomfield, energy expert at Uswitch.com, comments: "With temperatures falling, many of us have already turned our heating on, but it's amazing to think that an estimated two million homes are currently hotter than Tenerife.

"While it is important to stay warm over the winter, and older people especially should keep their heating on to look after their health, higher temperatures are one of the biggest contributors to higher energy bills and carbon emissions.

"Anyone who is worried about paying their energy bills this winter should contact their energy supplier, who can offer advice and support. Some people may be eligible for free insulation grants to help them pay for home improvements that will keep costs down longer term.

"Switching tariffs or changing your energy supplier is another way to make significant savings, so now is a good time to run an online comparison to see what energy deals you could be getting."

Find out how you could save nearly £1,000 a year with Uswitch here .

For further information, please contact:

Ross Stebbing

Uswitch.com

+44 (0)203-872-5614

ross.stebbing@uswitch.com

David Bullock

Rhizome Media

+44 (0)776-207-9092

davidbullock@rhizomemedia.co

Notes

Research conducted online by Opinium, 29 September to 2 October 2020, among 2,004 adults responsible for energy bills, weighted to be nationally representative.

Respondents were asked ''What temperature is your thermostat set to (ie when will your heating come on?' People answered 21.1°C' on average. 64% said over 20°C and 10% over 25°C. 21% of 18-24 year olds said they set their thermostat to over 25°C, while 3% of over 55s said the same. 27.6million UK households. 64% = 17.7 million households, multiplied by £80 = 4.2billion. Uswitch.com / Energy Saving Trust Committee on Climate Change BBC Weather forecast for Tenerife shows average temperatures between 21°C and 25°C for the week commencing October 26 . Forecast correct as of 27/10/20 Age UK

About Uswitch

Uswitch is the UK's top comparison website for home services switching. Launched in September 2000, we help consumers save money on their gas, electricity, broadband, mobile, TV, and financial services products and get more of what matters to them. Last year we saved consumers over £373 million on their energy bills alone.

Uswitch is part of RVU , a new business that also owns Money.co.uk and Bankrate .

SOURCE Uswitch