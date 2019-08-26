USONICIG Launches Upgraded Website with Promotional Offerings to Newly Registered Users

The upgraded website has presented a completely new look from layout to content. New sections have been added to prepare for the company's long-term plan of developing into a comprehensive site including an online mall. The news center section will cover the latest information about the industry. Users are encouraged to share stories in the blogs section. Feature section has also been added for cooperation with more partners.

By upgrading the website to a platform of more interactions among users and connections with partners of the industry, USONICIG has revealed its plan of expanding reach to more aspects of the industry and building up a communication platform for more vaping consumers.

Michael Liu, Brand Manager of USONICIG said, "The launch of the upgraded website is a milestone of our company. We are aiming to set up a platform to share more industry information, knowledge and stories and get connected with our users more firmly by high-quality service."

In anticipation of the launch of the upgraded website, USONICIG will offer ten packs of its ZIP pod kits, the first pod mod product to incorporate a Top Rotate Filling (TRF) design - featuring the company's upgraded patented ultrasonic vaping technology - to ten lucky fans who register to become members of the new website from August 26th to September 5th. For more about the offerings, please visit: https://www.usonicig.com/news/website-release-grand-giveaway/

About USONICIG

USONICIG was founded in 2014 by China Tobacco Hunan Industrial Co., Ltd. and is dedicated to the research and development of healthy vaping products. USONICIG has obtained a total of 447 patents, including 64 under the Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT), 65 domestic and 96 overseas invention patents, 222 utility patents by the June 30, 2019. With progress in R&D, product design, and manufacturing, USONICIG has become a leader in the vaping industry.

USONICIG's Rhythm and ZIP product lines comply with the Tobacco Products Directive 2014/40/EU (TPD), and have obtained sales authorization in the UK, France, and Germany, and is available for sale online and in local vapour shops.

For more information, please visit:

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxe5kllc4lbLdyobtiJhcEw

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/usonicig/

Facebook: https://business.facebook.com/usonicig/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Usonicig

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/965407/USONICIG.jpg

SOURCE USONICIG