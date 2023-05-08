USD 225.9 Billion Growth in Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market Size - Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Market Growth, Opportunities

NEW YORK, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Facts and Factors study, the global electric vehicle charging station market size was worth around USD 16.65 billion in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around USD 225.9 billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 30.49% between 2022 and 2030.

Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market: Overview

An electric vehicle (EV) is any automobile that is powered using electricity. The motors installed for propulsion are electric-powered which is further reinforced with either a collector system using electricity from external sources or it can be installed with a battery capable of being charged by solar panels or by generating electricity from fuel. EVs include rail and road vehicles, electric spacecraft, electric aircraft, and underwater vessels however they are not limited to only these examples.

EV charging stations or points are charging points where electric vehicles can be supplied with power. Electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE) is a piece of device used to supply electric power from the charging station to the vehicle. Most of the charging points are preinstalled with connectors which are manufactured as per international safety norms. Public charging stations are installed in public spaces like streets, government facilities, shopping centers, or gas stations whereas private charging stations are built as per the convenience of the user for instance their residence. Charging stations built in hotel areas or workplaces also qualify as private charging stations.

Key Insights:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the global electric vehicle market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 30.49% over the forecast period (2022-2030)

In terms of revenue, the global electric vehicle market size was valued at around USD 16.65 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 225.9 billion , by 2030.

The market is projected to grow at a significant rate due to the growing demand for commercial electric cars

Based on charging level segmentation, level 2 was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2021

Based on end-user segmentation, the commercial was the leading user in 2021

On the basis of region, Europe was the leading revenue generator in 2021

Facts and Factors published the latest report titled "Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By End-User (Commercial and Residential), By Mode of Charging (Wireless Charging and Plug-In Charging), By Charging Level (Level 3, Level 2, and Level 1), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2030" into their research database.

Industry Dynamics:

Global Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market: Growth Drivers

Growing demand for commercial electric cars to propel market growth.

The global electric vehicle charging stations market is expected to benefit from the growing demand and sales in the commercial electric cars segment. Various factors are currently acting as positive reinforcements resulting in surging demand for EVs for personal use. The main reason is a high insistence on adopting sustainable ways of growth. Until a few years ago, the commercial automotive segment was majorly dominated by fuel-powered vehicles. However, petrol, diesel, and gas, the main power sources, are non-renewable sources of energy. As the sales of commercial vehicles have reached unprecedented values in the last decade, the demand for fuel has risen simultaneously which has had a severe impact on the ecosystem as corporations exploit natural resources to meet these demands. Electric vehicles, especially in the commercial segment, can help reverse the impact of fuel-run vehicles on the ecosystem. As consumer awareness growth is further encouraged by government initiatives, more people are expected to switch to EVs in the coming years resulting in the higher installation of charging points to keep the vehicles running.

Global Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market: Restraints

High cost of set-up to restrict market expansion.

EV charging stations require a high initial investment. This applies to all types of electric vehicle charging stations including units that provide limited services or facilities that can charge multiple types of vehicles. In India, the cost can be anything between INR 1 lakh to INR 50 lakhs depending on the charger types to be installed. The maintenance cost of EV charging stations is equally high which increases even further if the land is on lease. The reason why the set-up cost is high is that all the pieces of equipment are expensive and so are the software and wiring required for the set-up.

Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market: Opportunities

Growing developments in vehicle-to-grid (V2B) systems to provide growth opportunities.

One of the most lucrative segments that looks promising during the coming years for the global electric vehicle charging station market is the growing investment in vehicle-to-grid systems. The V2G technology allows EVs to communicate directly with power grids and on occasion can supply back power to the grid unit depending on energy demands and needs. It is a smart charging technique where it treats EV batteries as power-saving tools. It also goes by the name of vehicle-grid integration (VGI). The technology can be extremely beneficial during peak hours.

Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market: Challenges

Lack of knowledge on safety protocols at charging stations to challenge market growth.

Users and service providers must have all the necessary knowledge on how to safely use accessories at the charging points. Any negligence can cause severe loss of human lives and other resources deployed at the unit. All components have to be performing at 100% accuracy at all times and the means of using the charging chords have to be followed as per instructions. The general lack of knowledge amongst the consumer groups is expected to pose a major challenge during the forecast period.

Global Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market: Segmentation

The global electric vehicle charging station market is segmented based on end-user, mode of charging, charging level, and region

Based on the end-user, the global market is divided into commercial and residential

The global market may register the highest growth in the commercial segment which was observed in 2021 as well

The segmental growth can majorly be attributed to the high investments in setting up commercial large units of EV charging stations undertaken by private companies and government agencies. Residential EV stations can be extremely expensive and require multiple approvals

As of 2022, Tesla has installed more than 1400 supercharging EV stations in the US

Based on charging level, the global market is divided into level 3, level 2, and level 1

In 2021, the global market witnessed the highest growth in the level 2 segment since they are almost 10% more effective than level 1 charging stations

Level 2 charging points require a 240-volt circuit depending on the vehicle's capability whereas level 3 charging points are the fastest kind of stations available in the current market. The latter uses direct current (DC) instead of alternating current (AC)

Based on mode of charging, the global market is segmented into wireless charging and plug-in charging

List of Key Players in Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market:

Schneider Electric

ABB Ltd.

Toshiba Corporation

General Electric

HellaKGaAHueck& Co.

Mojo Mobility Inc.

Blink Charging Co.

Key questions answered in this report:

What are the growth rate forecast and market size for ELECTRIC VEHICLE CHARGING STATION Market?

What are the key driving factors propelling the ELECTRIC VEHICLE CHARGING STATION Market forward?

What are the most important companies in the ELECTRIC VEHICLE CHARGING STATION Market Industry?

What segments does the ELECTRIC VEHICLE CHARGING STATION Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the ELECTRIC VEHICLE CHARGING STATION Market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 16.65 Billion Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 225.9 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 30.49% 2022-2030 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016 – 2020 Forecast Years 2022-2030 Segments Covered By End-User, Mode of Charging, Charging Level, and Region Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2030 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered Schneider Electric, ABB Ltd., Toshiba Corporation, General Electric, HellaKGaAHueck& Co., Mojo Mobility Inc., Blink Charging Co., and others. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail of customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/electrical-vehicle-charging-station-market

Regional Dominance:

Europe to lead with the highest growth.

The global electric vehicle charging station market is anticipated to register the highest growth in Europe mainly driven by the already existing excellent infrastructure that supports the use of electric vehicles and their accessories including charging stations. As per data published on the Canary Media Page, currently, Norway ranks as the number one country in terms of electric vehicle users. The number is as high as 81 people per 1000 people as of 2020.

In 2019, the Netherlands was reported to have the highest density of EV charging stations across the globe. The country is home to one of the largest producers and suppliers of EV charging stations, EVBox. The European regions have the best transport infrastructure worldwide and the territory is expected to benefit from the past investments in the coming year. Furthermore, growth in the regional automotive sector could act as a major growth propeller during the forecast year as Germany continues to dominate the world's automobile industry.

Global Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market is segmented as follows:

Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market: By End-User Outlook (2023-2030)

Commercial

Residential

Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market: By Mode of Charging Outlook (2023-2030)

Wireless Charging

Plug-In Charging

Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market: By Charging Level Outlook (2023-2030)

Level 3

Level 2

Level 1

Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market: By Region Outlook (2023-2030)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Browse through Facts and Factors's coverage of the Global Automotive Industry

