U.S. Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Market to Reach USD 11 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 7.6% - Arizton

CHICAGO, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the U.S. vital signs monitoring devices market will grow at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2022 to 2028. Increasing demand for wireless patient monitoring at home, the rise of virtual clinical trials, advances in remote patient monitoring technology, and upcoming technologies in vital signs monitoring are trends in the market. Vendors are leveraging innovative technology platforms to develop vital signs monitoring devices with advanced features. Vendors strategically focus on the development and commercial launches of their standalone or integrated vital signs monitors for patients' vital signs. New product approvals/launches coupled with R&D activities assist vendors in expanding their presence, enhancing market growth, and sustaining their market position in the vital signs monitoring devices market.

U.S.Vital Sign Monitoring Devices Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the shift and made healthcare settings reduce costs and increase value-based treatments provided in the market. Vendors in vital sign monitoring and remote patient monitoring have a significant opportunity to handle the shift in the healthcare landscape in this scenario. Most patients are treated more for chronic diseases than other conditions, and a major portion of the healthcare expenditure in the US goes toward treating and monitoring chronic diseases; therefore, vital signs monitors, and remote patient monitoring devices will have a major impact on the future of the US healthcare market. Post-COVID-19 healthcare settings have invested hugely in virtual care, online consultations, and home healthcare. Zyter, a US-based startup, providing telehealth and IoT-enabled platforms, recently launched its home health and RPM solution. The solution tracks data from a blood pressure cuff, pulse oximeter, digital weight scale, or blood glucose monitor from the comfort of home. The US Military currently uses the system to track the condition of military personnel admitted in ICUs at various military bases worldwide from a central location in the US.

U.S. Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2028) USD 11.21 Billion Market Size (2022) USD 7.21 Billion CAGR (2022-2028) 7.6 % Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2028 Market Segments Product, Patient Group, Application, and End-user Geographic Analysis US Key Vendors A&D Company, Baxter, CONTEC MEDICAL SYSTEMS, GE Healthcare, ICU Medical, Koninklijke Philips, Masimo, Medtronic, NIHON KOHDEN, Nonin, OMRON, OSI Systems, 100-Plus, Advanced Instrumentations, American Diagnostic, Bittium, Cardinal Health, Compass Health Brands, Drägerwerk AG & Co., EDAN Instruments, FUKUDA DENSHI, Halma, Infinium Medical, Mennen Medical, Microlife, NURECA, Oxitone, Qardio, Rossmax International, Solaris Medical Technology, Sunset Healthcare Solutions, Viatom Technology, VitalConnect, VivaLNK, and VYAIRE MEDICAL Page Number 260 Market Dynamics · Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Disorders augmenting Continuous Monitoring Demand · The Enhancements in Vital Signs Monitors · Increased Preference for Integrated Vital Signs Monitors · Increasing Focus on Developing Software & Apps for Vital Signs Monitoring by Manufacturers Customization Request If our report does not include the information you are searching for, you may contact us to have a report tailored to your specific business needs https://www.arizton.com/customize-report/3710

Recent Vendor's Activities in the U.S. Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Market

In January 2022, ICU Medical acquired Smiths Medical. The addition of vital care products expanded the business range of ICU Medical with a robust reach.

In December 2021, Baxter acquired Hillrom, a medical technology leader. Before that, in January 2021, Hillrom acquired Bardy Diagnostics, an innovator in digital health and a leading provider of ambulatory cardiac monitoring technologies.

In February 2021, Koninklijke Philips completed the acquisition of BioTelemetry. The acquisition of BioTelemetry is a strong fit with Philips' cardiac care portfolio. The combination results in the business expansion of patient care management solutions for the hospital and homes.

Key Company Profiles

Market Segmentation

Product

Standalone Vital Sign Monitoring Devices

Heart Rate/Cardiac Monitors



Pulse Oximeters



Blood Pressure Monitors



Body Temperature Monitors

Integrated Vital Sign Monitoring Devices

Patient Group

Geriatric Patient Group

Adult Patient Group

Pediatric Patient Group

Application

Chronic Care

Acute Care

End-user

Hospitals

Homecare Settings & Individuals

Ambulatory Care Settings

Others

U.S. Tele-Intensive Care Unit (ICU) Market - The U.S. Tele-Intensive Care Unit market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.13% from 2022 to 2027. Tele- Intensive Care Unit (ICU) refers to electronic communications to transfer health information from one hospital critical care unit to another. Tele-Intensive Care Unit intensivists work with multiple care facilities in real time, regardless of location.

Virtual Visits Market - The global virtual visits market will grow at a CAGR of 27.15%. In the virtual visit, a patient or medical professional uses a computer, smartphone, or tablet to obtain a diagnosis and send a prescription to their pharmacy. The visit is completed without leaving home or the workplace and amounts to far less than the cost of an emergency room or primary care office visit. Virtual visits are available to Health Action Council members and their employees from various vendors and providers. With the increasing telehealth utilization, there is also an increase in the adoption of virtual visit platforms. From 2017 to 2019, the virtual visit doubled for Health Action Council members.

U.S. Remote Patient Monitoring Market - The US remote patient monitoring market will grow at a CAGR of 12.6% during 2021-2027. The rising adoption of telemedicine, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and a paradigm shift toward home healthcare drive the market's growth.

Cardiac Monitoring Market - The global cardiac monitoring market will grow at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. This surge in cardiac monitoring market growth is attributed to the growing prevalence of Atrial fibrillation worldwide. COVID-19 led to an increasing preference for remote monitoring of patients with cardiovascular conditions. The government and some vendors have also taken various steps to raise awareness among patients and the public. The market is expected to grow significantly in the upcoming years due to increasing technological advancements, new product launches, an increasing elderly population, and reimbursement policies for implantable cardiac monitors & other ambulatory devices.

Table of Content

1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2 RESEARCH OBJECTIVES

3 RESEARCH PROCESS

4 SCOPE & COVERAGE

4.1 MARKET DEFINITION

4.1.1 INCLUSIONS

4.1.2 EXCLUSIONS

4.1.3 MARKET ESTIMATION CAVEATS

4.2 BASE YEAR

4.3 SCOPE OF THE STUDY

4.3.1 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

4.3.2 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PATIENT GROUP

4.3.3 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

4.3.4 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

4.3.5 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY GEOGRAPHY

5 REPORT ASSUMPTIONS & CAVEATS

5.1 KEY CAVEATS

5.2 CURRENCY CONVERSION

5.3 MARKET DERIVATION

6 MARKET AT A GLANCE

7 PREMIUM INSIGHTS

7.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

8 INTRODUCTION

8.1 OVERVIEW

8.1.1 COVID-19 IMPACT

8.1.2 REIMBURSEMENT SCENARIO FOR VITAL SIGNS MONITORS

8.1.3 WEARABLE TECHNOLOGY IN VITAL SIGNS MONITORING DEVICES

9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES & TRENDS

9.1 INCREASING DEMAND FOR WIRELESS PATIENT MONITORING AT HOME

9.2 RISE OF VIRTUAL CLINICAL TRIALS

9.3 ADVANCES IN REMOTE PATIENT MONITORING TECHNOLOGY

9.4 UPCOMING TECHNOLOGIES IN VITAL SIGNS MONITORING

10 MARKET GROWTH ENABLERS

10.1 INCREASING PREVALENCE OF CHRONIC DISORDERS AUGMENTING CONTINUOUS

MONITORING DEMAND

10.2 ENCHANCEMENTS IN VITAL SIGNS MONITORS

10.3 INCREASED PREFERENCE FOR INTEGRATED VITAL SIGNS MONITORS

10.4 INCREASING FOCUS ON DEVELOPING SOFTWARE & APPS FOR VITAL SIGNS

MONITORING BY MANUFACTURERS

11 MARKET RESTRAINTS

11.1 CYBERSECURITY & RELATED LIMITATIONS WITH VITAL SIGNS MONITORS

11.2 FALSE ALARMS & ALARM FATIGUE ASSOCIATED WITH VITAL SIGNS MONITORS

11.3 INTENSE COMPETITION COUPLED WITH PRICING PRESSURES

12 MARKET LANDSCAPE

12.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

12.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

12.2.1 PRODUCT SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS

12.2.2 PATIENT GROUP SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS

12.2.3 APPLICATION SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS

12.2.4 END-USER SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS

12.3 FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

12.3.1 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS

12.3.2 BARGAINING POWER OF SUPPLIERS

12.3.3 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS

12.3.4 THREAT OF SUBSTITUTES

12.3.5 THREAT OF RIVALRY

13 PRODUCT

13.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

13.2 MARKET OVERVIEW

13.3 STANDALONE VITAL SIGNS MONITORS

13.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

13.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

13.3.3 HEART RATE/CARDIAC MONITORS

13.3.4 PULSE OXIMETERS: MARKET SIZE AND FORECAST

13.3.5 BLOOD PRESSURE MONITORS: MARKET SIZE AND FORECAST

13.3.6 BODY TEMPERATURE MONITORS

13.4 INTEGRATED VITAL SIGNS MONITORS

13.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

13.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

14 PATIENT GROUP

14.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

14.2 MARKET OVERVIEW

14.3 GERIATRIC PATIENT GROUP

14.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

14.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

14.4 ADULT PATIENT GROUP

14.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

14.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

14.5 PEDIATRIC PATIENT GROUP

14.5.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

14.5.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

15 APPLICATION

15.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

15.2 MARKET OVERVIEW

15.3 CHRONIC CARE

15.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

15.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

15.4 ACUTE CARE

15.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

15.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

16 END-USER

16.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

16.2 MARKET OVERVIEW

16.2.1 KEY BUYING CRITERIA AND BUYING BEHAVIOR PATTERNS

16.3 HOSPITALS

16.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

16.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

16.4 AMBULATORY CARE SETTINGS

16.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

16.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

16.5 HOMECARE SETTINGS & INDIVIDUALS

16.5.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

16.5.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

16.6 OTHERS

16.6.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

16.6.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

17 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

17.1 COMPETITION OVERVIEW

17.1.1 VENDORS RECENT ACTIVITIES: M&AS AND PRODUCT LAUNCHES

17.2 MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

17.2.1 A&D COMPANY

17.2.2 BAXTER

17.2.3 CONTEC MEDICAL SYSTEMS

17.2.4 GE HEALTHCARE

17.2.5 ICU MEDICAL

17.2.6 KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS

17.2.7 MASIMO

17.2.8 MEDTRONIC

17.2.9 NIHON KOHDEN

17.2.10 NONIN

17.2.11 OMRON

17.2.12 OSI SYSTEMS

18 KEY COMPANY PROFILES

18.1 A&D COMPANY

18.1.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW

18.1.2 PRODUCT OFFERINGS

18.1.3 KEY STRATEGIES

18.1.4 KEY STRENGTHS

18.1.5 KEY OPPORTUNITIES

18.2 BAXTER

18.2.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW

18.2.2 PRODUCT OFFERINGS

18.2.3 KEY STRATEGIES

18.2.4 KEY STRENGTHS

18.2.5 KEY OPPORTUNITIES

18.3 CONTEC MEDICAL SYSTEMS

18.3.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW

18.3.2 PRODUCT OFFERINGS

18.3.3 KEY STRATEGIES

18.3.4 KEY STRENGTHS

18.3.5 KEY OPPORTUNITIES

18.4 GE HEALTHCARE

18.4.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW

18.4.2 PRODUCT OFFERINGS

18.4.3 KEY STRATEGIES

18.4.4 KEY STRENGTHS

18.4.5 KEY OPPORTUNITIES

18.5 ICU MEDICAL

18.5.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW

18.5.2 PRODUCT OFFERINGS

18.5.3 KEY STRATEGIES

18.5.4 KEY STRENGTHS

18.5.5 KEY OPPORTUNITIES

18.6 KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS

18.6.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW

18.6.2 PRODUCT OFFERINGS

18.6.3 KEY STRATEGIES

18.6.4 KEY STRENGTHS

18.6.5 KEY OPPORTUNITIES

18.7 MASIMO

18.7.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW

18.7.2 PRODUCT OFFERINGS

18.7.3 KEY STRATEGIES

18.7.4 KEY STRENGTHS

18.7.5 KEY OPPORTUNITIES

18.8 MEDTRONIC

18.8.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW

18.8.2 PRODUCT OFFERINGS

18.8.3 KEY STRATEGIES

18.8.4 KEY STRENGTHS

18.8.5 KEY OPPORTUNITIES

18.9 NIHON KOHDEN

18.9.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW

18.9.2 PRODUCT OFFERINGS

18.9.3 KEY STRATEGIES

18.9.4 KEY STRENGTHS

18.9.5 KEY OPPORTUNITIES

18.10 NONIN

18.10.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW

18.10.2 PRODUCT OFFERINGS

18.10.3 KEY STRATEGIES

18.10.4 KEY STRENGTHS

18.10.5 KEY OPPORTUNITIES

18.11 OMRON

18.11.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW

18.11.2 PRODUCT OFFERINGS

18.11.3 KEY STRATEGIES

18.11.4 KEY STRENGTHS

18.11.5 KEY OPPORTUNITIES

18.12 OSI SYSTEMS

18.12.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW

18.12.2 PRODUCT OFFERINGS

18.12.3 KEY STRATEGIES

18.12.4 KEY STRENGTHS

18.12.5 KEY OPPORTUNITIES

19 OTHER PROMINENT VENDORS

19.1 100-PLUS

19.2 ADVANCED INSTRUMENTATIONS

19.3 AMERICAN DIAGNOSTIC

19.4 BITTIUM

19.5 CARDINAL HEALTH

19.6 COMPASS HEALTH BRANDS

19.7 DRÄGERWERK AG & CO.

19.8 EDAN INSTRUMENTS

19.9 FUKUDA DENSHI

19.1 HALMA

19.11 INFINIUM MEDICAL

19.12 MENNEN MEDICAL

19.13 MICROLIFE

19.14 NURECA

19.15 OXITONE

19.16 QARDIO

19.17 ROSSMAX INTERNATIONAL

19.18 SOLARIS MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY

19.19 SUNSET HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS

19.20 VIATOM TECHNOLOGY

19.21 VITALCONNECT

19.22 VIVALNK

19.23 VYAIRE MEDICAL

20 REPORT SUMMARY

20.1 KEY TAKEAWAYS

20.2 STRATEGIC RECOMMENDATIONS

21 QUANTITATIVE SUMMARY

21.1 MARKET BY PRODUCT

21.2 MARKET BY PATIENT GROUP

21.3 MARKET BY APPLICATION

21.4 MARKET BY END-USER

22 APPENDIX

22.1 ABBREVIATIONS

