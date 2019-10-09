US Vehicle Finance Market is Expected to Reach a Market Size of Around USD 1366 Billion by 2023: According to a Market Research Report by Ken Research

GURUGRAM, India, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

• It is expected that by the year ending 2023, financing towards new vehicles when expressed by credit disbursed would continue to lead the market share. Whereas, pre-owned car financing shall enhance owing to rising government initiatives towards the segment.

• Banks and Captives are expected to continue their dominance in the market in the future, owing to their vastly expanding dealership networks and vast variety of loan products offered.

• It is also expected that the spread of online lending models will continue in the future. Lead Generation, Online Lending, Loan Aggregation and Technology trends such as Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence and Fin-tech are expected to impact and disrupt the traditional indirect lending model in the market.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the US vehicle finance market including market evolution, market overview, market genesis, market size and market segmentations. Extensive focus has been placed in quantifying the credit disbursed and auto loans outstanding and number of vehicles financed. The report covers aspects such as market segmentation (by loan tenure, risk tier, type of vehicles, new and used vehicles and type of institutions), customer perspective in the market and snapshot on online lending ecosystem in the US. Competitive landscape of major lenders including Ally Financial, Bank of America, Capital One, Wells Fargo, Chase Auto Finance, Toyota Motor Credit, Ford Motor Credit, American Honda Finance Corporation, GM Financial, Nissan Motor Acceptance, Credit Acceptance Corporation, Santander Consumer USA and Pentagon Federal Credit Union. The report also covers future industry analysis (by credit disbursed and auto loan outstanding), future market segmentation, PESTEL Analysis, growth opportunities, up-coming business models, government regulations and analyst recommendations.

Technological Advancement in the US Financial Sector: Due to advances in technology and emergence of Fin-tech startups, who are leveraging their resources to improve the lending experience for the consumer, the market has become more efficient and competitive. Developments in financial technology has allowed for various improvements such as quick retrieval of documents, quicker transactions and customized services based on the customer's preferences. Motor vehicle financing has become seamless, fast and transparent leading to improved operations.

Changing Mobility Scenario: Consumers in the US are increasingly moving forward to accommodate newer models of mobility and are preferring partial ownership of vehicles instead of full ownership. Leasing and Car Rental are strongly growing operating models in the automobile industry in the US. This perception shift is forcing lenders to adopt new models and incorporate newer products in their portfolio offerings to consumers.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication " US Vehicle Finance Market Outlook to 2023 –By Banks and Non Bank Entities including Captives and Credit Unions and Finance Companies (Auto Loan Portfolio), By New and Used Vehicles, By Type of Vehicle Financed (Passenger Cars and Light Trucks), By Loan Time Period and By Risk Category " believe that the US Vehicle Finance market demand is likely to follow a slight growth trend in the near future due to a forthcoming slowdown in light vehicle sales and a shift towards newer models of mobility such as car sharing and leasing. Some positive factors expected to impact the market, are the influx of digitization based lending models, the spread of customized loan products and a further rise in the penetration rate of vehicle finance. The market is anticipated to register a positive CAGR of ~4% in terms of AUM during the forecasted period 2018-2023.

Key Segments Covered

By New and Used Vehicle

New Vehicle

Used Vehicle

By Type of Vehicle

Passenger Cars

Light Trucks

By Lender Category

Banks

Captives and BHPH

Credit Unions

Private Finance Companies

By Risk Category between New and Used Vehicles

Super Prime

Prime

Non-prime

Sub-prime

Deep Sub-rime

By Loan Tenure between New and Pre-Owned Motor Vehicles and

Less than 3 Years

Three Years

Four Years

Five Years

Six Years

Seven Years or more

Key Target Audience

Existing Auto Finance Companies

Banks

Captive Finance Companies

Credit Unions

Private Finance Companies

New Market Entrants

Government Organizations

Investors

Automobile Associations

Automobile OEMs

Time Period Captured in the Report:

Historical Period: 2013-2018

2013-2018 Forecast Period: 2018-2023

Key Companies Covered:

Banks

Ally Financial



Wells Fargo



Bank of America



Chase Auto Finance



Capital One



Captives, Credit Unions and Finance Companies

Toyota Motor Credit Corporation



Ford Motor Credit



Nissan Motor Acceptance Corporation



GM Financial



American Honda Motor Corporation



Credit Acceptance



Santander Consumer USA



Pentagon Federal Credit Union

Key Topics Covered in the Report

Executive Summary

Research Methodology

US Vehicle Finance Market Evolution

US Vehicle Finance Market Overview and Genesis

US Vehicle Finance Market Ecosystem, 2018

US Vehicle Finance Market Value Chain Analysis

US Vehicle Finance Market Size, 2013-2018

US Vehicle Finance Market Segmentation, 2013-2018

Major Trends and Development in US Vehicle Finance Market

Regulatory Framework in the US Vehicle Finance Market

Snapshot on Digitization of Vehicle Finance in US

Customer Perspective in US Vehicle Finance Market

Competitive Landscape containing Company and Product Profiles in the US Vehicle Finance Market

US Vehicle Finance Market Future Outlook and Projections, 2018-2023

Analyst Recommendations for the US Vehicle Finance Market

